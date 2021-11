We are Christine Napierski and Amanda Beedle, the Democratic nominees for Guilderland Town Board. Thank you to all the Guilderland Democrats who came out to vote for us in the Democratic primary election and to those who will come out to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and in early voting between now and Oct. 31. Regardless of your party affiliation or who you vote for, thank you for being a part of the process.

