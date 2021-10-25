CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premium Bandai Is Releasing a 19-Inch Super Saiyan Blue Goku Figure

Cover picture for the articlePremium Bandai is releasing a new Gigantic Series figure in the form of Super Saiyan Blue Goku. This Dragon Ball Super vinyl toy stands...

Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Moment Bardock Met Goku

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga dove into the past of the Saiyan Race, specifically the moment that Bardock had saved a young Granolah and his mother from Freeza's forces seeking to sell the planet Cereal to the highest bidder. The entry not only gives us more insight into the character of the father of Goku, but it also highlights the moment that Bardock meets his son for the first time, which seems to have a bigger impact on the life of the Saiyan warrior that changed the course of his life forever.
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Premium Bandai Reveals Piplup PC Cushion

Premium Bandai has unveiled a new Piplup PC Cushion, which features the Penguin pokemon with an adorable plush keyboard. The plushie will measure in at around 47 cm by 40 cm by 30 cm, and will be shipping sometime in January 2022. Owners can use the plush keyboard as a wrist rest while working, or just have Piplup sitting snugly on their lap.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 trailer shows off Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) DLC

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continues getting new content despite already being a five-year-old game, and the next DLC character is Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2). The Universe 6 Saiyan will join Gogeta (DB Super) and Jiren (Full Power) as part of the Legendary Pack 2, or DLC #12. Caulifla (Super Saiyan...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Go Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball FighterZ with Xbox Game Pass

Get ready to square up, FighterZ! Dragon Ball FighterZ, the critically acclaimed 2D fighting game, is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass on October 21!. Dragon Ball FighterZ was born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Saiyan#Blue Hair
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Revisits Goku's Mother in Emotional Flashback

Dragon Ball Super revisited Goku's mother Gine with an emotional flashback in the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been a unique one in terms of what's come before as the main fight of the arc thus far is much less enticing than the lore about the Cerealians, Namekians, and Saiyans' past that has been revealed with each new chapter. As it turns out with the end of the previous chapter, Goku's past has a strange connection with Granolah's as Goku's father is the one who once saved Granolah from destruction.
COMICS
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka’s Style Statements Include Bold Colors & Prints for Any Occassion

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has been winning big on and off the court. Osaka’s style always looks chic and comfortable in her go-to styles that include bold prints and earth-toned neutrals. Here, a collection of some of Osaka’s moments embracing her signature look. Osaka played in the Western and Southern Open and had all eyes on her, not just for her tennis skill but also her bold pattern choices. She wore a black and white pinstripe top with a peach tennis skirt, and her Nike sneakers displayed a bold cheetah print. The four-time Grand Slam champion attended the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament...
TENNIS
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Retail
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $199 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $199. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $199.99 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Palace Wraps the Vans Sk8-Hi in Mushroom Print

After collaborating for the first time earlier this year, Palace and Vans have reunited for a second collection. The new release focuses on the Sk8-Hi silhouette, and sees brand mascot Jeremy the Duck step aside for a different graphic approach. The classic skate silhouette arrives in three colorways, each of...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Nike Patches up the Dunk Low Scrap in "Black Gum"

Following a “Wolf Gray” ensemble, adds a new Dunk Low Scrap patched up with a “Black Gum” colorway. Diverting from the usual two-toned construction which the Dunk lineup is much known for, the Scrap series is a fresh take with a contrasting theme of colors and materials. This latest offering opts for a more subtle color palette as compared to the first edition debuted back in May and the safari print injected pair. The shoe starts off with a mix of mesh, leather and suede in Cool Gray and black tones wrapped with stark black leather overlays and a matching Swoosh lining the laterals. Patchwork and stitching embellishments in Cornflower, Anthracite, Espresso and Barely Pink decorate the silhouette from the eyestays to the tongue branding label, quarters and heel. A strip of Cool Gray mold lifts up the design over a black midsole sitting atop a gum rubber outsole to complete the look.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Meta Smartwatch Leak Shows Apple Watch-Like Design With Front Camera Notch

A leaked image of what is apparently Meta‘s new smartwatch project has now surfaced, showing what the device’s first generation could look like. The image was first published by Bloomberg, which obtained it from an app developer who discovered it within the company’s controlling app used for Facebook‘s new smartglasses that it created in collaboration with Ray-Ban. As shown above, the device carries a squared watch face similar to that of the Apple Watch but with more defined curved edges and small lugs coming out of either end that secure detachable straps. Most noticeably, the screen’s lower bezel features a camera notch holding a front-facing camera, an industry first for smartwatches.
ELECTRONICS

