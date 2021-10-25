CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Humidity controls frost pattern formation

Physics World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrost forms different patterns as it spreads across a surface depending upon the level of humidity, a novel imaging technique has revealed. These patterns range from complete surface coverage to fractal geometries. Lukas Hauer, at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Germany, and his colleagues grew the...

physicsworld.com

nanowerk.com

MXene sensor detects very low air humidity

(Nanowerk News) Measuring air humidity is important in many areas. However, conventional sensors in hygrometers have so far not been able to determine a very low water vapor content. Physicists at the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) and the Yuri Gagarin Technical University in Russia have now developed a new sensor. It detects even the smallest amounts of water molecules that sink to its surface. The detector is based on highly conductive materials known as MXenes.
SCIENCE
Physics World

COP26 special: extreme heat, cloud mysteries and climate tipping points

With the UN climate summit COP26 kicking off in Glasgow this weekend, the Physics World Weekly podcast is focussed on one thing: climate change. For the next two weeks, I will explore some of the ways that physical scientists are helping to tackle the climate crisis. In episode one I meet researchers who predict what will happen to the climate under different emissions scenarios.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Physicists Set a Record by Measuring Time Distortion Across a Single Millimeter

Venture close enough to a black hole and you'll quickly learn how the force of gravity warps the very fabric of reality. Here on Earth, gravity's time-bending effect is nowhere near as strong. It is, however, still measurable. What's more, physicists have set a new record in describing our planet's influence on the Universe's 'fabric' – they have done so on a millimeter scale. It's a milestone well worth paying close attention to. Zooming in so close to the gentle curve of reality's foundations could help us resolve one of the most pressing problems in all of physics. Researchers at JILA, a joint...
ASTRONOMY
Discover Mag

Heat and Humidity Are Already Outpacing Human Tolerance

For thousands of years, Earth has been good to us. The planet has cooperated with our physiology (or, rather, natural selection has shaped our physiology to fit a wide variety of climates) and allowed us to survive just about anywhere we please. But its generosity is winding down. As we careen toward temperatures that neither we nor any of our ancestors have encountered, the question arises: How hot is too hot?
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
Physics World

Cooper pairs spotted above critical temperature for superconductivity

The most direct evidence so far that Cooper pairs of electrons can exist in a material above the critical temperature for superconductivity has been claimed by Koen Bastiaans and Milan Allan of Leiden University in the Netherlands and colleagues. Their work builds on previous research suggesting that electron pairs could be responsible for the mysterious pseudogap state in unconventional superconductors. In the new work, however, researchers have detected Cooper pairs in a superconductor above the critical temperature, but without a pseudogap.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Surface Laplacian of interfacial thermochemical potential: its role in solid-liquid pattern formation

Steady-state solid-liquid interfaces allow both analytic description as sharp-interface profiles, and numerical simulation via phase-field modeling as stationary diffuse-interface microstructures. Profiles for sharp interfaces reveal their exact shapes and allow identification of the thermodynamic origin of all interfacial capillary fields, including distributions of curvature, thermochemical potential, gradients, fluxes, and surface Laplacians. By contrast, simulated diffuse interface images allow thermodynamic evolution and measurement of interfacial temperatures and fluxes. Quantitative results using both approaches verify these capillary fields and their divergent heat flow, to provide insights into interface energy balances, dynamic pattern formation, and novel methods for microstructure control. The microgravity environment of low-Earth orbit was proven useful in past studies of solidification phenomena. We suggest that NASA's ISS National Lab can uniquely accommodate aspects of experimental research needed to explore these novel topics.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Physics World

High-temperature superconducting joints make an all-superconducting NMR magnet

Researchers in Japan have built the first nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) magnet that incorporates high-temperature superconductors with truly superconducting joints between them. This breakthrough all-superconducting configuration enables the device to operate at relatively high magnetic fields in so-called persistent mode, making it suitable for applications such as maglev trains and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The new device might also serve as a stepping-stone towards persistent-mode magnets that work at even higher magnetic fields, without the need for liquid helium coolant.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Researchers crack challenge of sending control signals to millions of qubits at once

Today’s best quantum computers have fewer than 100 quantum bits (qubits), but future applications of quantum computing may require millions or more. Finding space for that many qubits will be tricky regardless of whether the qubits are made from trapped ions, superconductors, quantum dots or some other technology. Furthermore, as the number of qubits grows, so will the amount of wiring needed to control and connect them. All these wires generate heat, making quantum computers more prone to error.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Physics World

Raman and PL at the nanoscale: why it’s important for 2D materials

Join the audience for a live webinar at 4 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. CET on 16 November 2021 exploring recent advances in nanoscale Raman characterization of new 2D materials and heterostructures. Want to take part in this webinar?. From graphene to TMDCs and beyond, Raman spectroscopy and Raman imaging proved to...
CHEMISTRY
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Huge solar storm could strike the Earth on Halloween and disrupt satellites

A major solar flare was discharged from the Sun yesterday, one of the strongest yet in our star’s cycle, with the flare expected to reach the Earth this weekend.“An R3 (Strong radio blackout) event took place due to an X1 flare at 1535 UTC (11:35 am EDT) on 28 October from Region 2887”, the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) wrote in a statement.“The impulsive flare appeared to have coronal mass ejection (CME) related signatures, however, analysis is ongoing and we are also awaiting updated coronagraph imagery at this time.”A coronal mass ejection involves the emis­sion of electrically charged...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

Fires raged. Rivers flooded. Ice melted. Droughts baked. Storms brewed. Temperatures soared. And people died.Climate change in 2021 reshaped life on planet Earth through extreme weather.World leaders are gathering in Scotland to try to accelerate the fight to curb climate change. So far, it’s not working, as the world keeps getting hotter and its weather more extreme, scientists and government officials say. They don’t have to point far back in time or far off for examples.There have been deadly floods in Belgium, Germany, China and Tennessee. Fire blazed in parts of the U.S. West, Greece and even the Arctic. Heat...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Monsters of the deep revealed for what they are

Grotesque little creatures with armor-like horns, misshapen torsos and some with spikes protruding from their sides are lurking in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. They appear in an array of oranges and blues, though several are see-through. Some appear part alien and part Hunchback of Notre Dame. They are the visions of which nightmares are made. But to marine scientist Heather Bracken-Grissom, they are mostly shrimp. Some are lobsters. She says they're all larvae.
WILDLIFE
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Pattern Ahead

Good Tuesday, folks. Our gorgeous stretch of fall weather has a few more days left in the tank before things turn active once again. The closing week and change of October will feature several potent systems impacting the weather around here. Let’s start things out with what’s going on out...
ENVIRONMENT

