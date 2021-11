Still not ready to announce his 2022 plans, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday outlined “three big questions” on his mind as he mulls whether to seek a third term. “The first one is do you believe you have something productive and helpful to say,” Baker said. “Do you have the desire and the commitment to serve the people of the constituency that you represent? And do you believe that this is something you want to spend the next few years of your life working on if you’re fortunate enough to succeed? That’s been — every race I’ve ever run, from the selectmen to the governor races — those were the key criteria with respect to making a decision.”

