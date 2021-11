Jonathan Gannon climbed up to the podium and kicked off his news conference with his routine pleasantry. Yet the day would seem to be anything but joyful for the Eagles defensive coordinator. Two days removed from the team’s 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, in which his defense allowed Derek Carr to complete a career-best 91.1% of his passes, Gannon has drawn criticism from both near and afar. His scheme is predicated on limiting big plays down the field by way of two deep safeties, but it has often backfired.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO