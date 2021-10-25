CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey airman donates memorable blouse to Air Force museum

Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINT BASE McGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – A serviceman here has given the shirt off his back to provide a historic artifact of the recent Afghan refugee airlift. Airman First Class Nicolas Baron donated a camouflage-pattern blouse that was seen in a widely circulated photograph of an Afghan child sleeping on the floor of...

www.thedailyjournal.com

Dayton Daily News

Air Force Museum seeks artifacts from Afghanistan withdrawal

Included is uniform blouse in notable photo. The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is collecting artifacts and memorabilia from the recent withdrawal of civilians and troops from Afghanistan. Among items being collected, according to the Air Force: An Air Force uniform blouse used to cover a sleeping child...
MUSEUMS
Daily Journal

Millville Army Air Field Museum hosts Veterans Appreciation Day; all veterans welcome

MILLVILLE – The Millville Army Air Field Museum will pay tribute to our nation’s veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 during the museum’s 20th annual Veterans Appreciation Day at Millville Executive Airport. The program will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Millville Army Air Field which was dedicated by the U.S. War Department in August 1941.
MILLVILLE, NJ
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

‘You are hereby reprimanded!’ Airman told to begin separation due to vaccine refusal

An airman with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing has been directed to begin separating from the military over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are hereby reprimanded!” the commander of the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based unit wrote Oct. 3 in a letter of reprimand obtained by Defense One. “You failed to follow a direct order…and by doing so have placed yourself and your fellow airmen in danger.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dayton.com

WACO Air Museum has new operations manager

TROY – Eric Combs has landed at the WACO Air Museum as operations manager bringing with him 20 years of experience in the military as well as an author, trainer and educator. A Tipp City resident, Combs has been with the growing museum located on County Road 25A just south...
TROY, OH
New York Post

Russian aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone

Russian aircraft flew a bit too close to Alaska on Thursday, but apparently did not enter US or Canadian airspace, defense officials said. The planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends for hundreds of miles around the shore and is monitored for national security purposes, according to the military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
globalconstructionreview.com

US Air Force to install first micro-reactor in Alaskan air base

The Department of the Air Force has selected its Eielson base in Alaska as the first test site for its micro-reactor programme. The decision follows the 2019 National Defence Authorisation Act, which requires the Air Force to operate a micro-reactor on one of its bases by the end of 2027. The micro-reactor will be owned and operated on a commercial basis, although no company has yet been named.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps boot leave is back

Good news for parents and lonely significant others, bad news for Jody. Ten days of Marine boot leave has finally returned. The traditional 10 days of leave granted to newly minted Marines after they graduate the grueling three months of boot camp was canceled as the Corps tried to fight COVID-19 during the pandemic.
MILITARY
Daily Press

Air Force prepares for disciplinary action as vaccination deadline nears

Airmen who don’t get a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday will face disciplinary action, the Air Force says. Exactly what that discipline will be depends on the advice of the first colonel in an airman’s chain of command who has the authority to convene a special court martial, as well as the judge advocate general staff. “This is about force health protection — not punishment,” said ...
HAMPTON, VA
Crookston Daily Times

Civil Air Patrol welcomes newest cadet Airman Morse

The Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed their newest cadet, Cadet Airman Morse, on his First Stripe. "C/AM Morse is home schooled and interested in Emergency Services and Aviation," said the Civil Air Patrol. "If you're between the ages of 12 and 18 and want to get involved in the Civil...
CROOKSTON, MN
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NW Florida Daily News

A frickin' laser beam! Lockheed Martin delivers laser weapon for AFSOC's C-130 aircraft

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
thedrive

This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwater Collision

The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done. One of the Navy's prized Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarines, the USS Connecticut (SSN-22), slammed into a "submerged object" on Oct. 2, 2021. After it was clear that the submarine was stable and its reactor was safe to operate, it limped from the South China Sea, where the collision reportedly occurred, back to the sprawling U.S. naval facility in Guam, where the damage would be assessed and the accident investigated. The Navy has remained very tight-lipped about what it thinks Connecticut collided with, or if it has any idea what it was at all. You can read about some of the possibilities here. As of today, no pictures of the stricken submarine have surfaced, which is somewhat remarkable, although there have been plenty of misrepresented images floating around social media that claim to show the damage. Now, The War Zone has obtained satellite imagery that shows Connecticut tied up to the pier in Guam — the first public image of the submarine since the incident.
CONNECTICUT STATE

