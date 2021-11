The critics will point to the 10-23 career won-loss record or that he has only thrown for at least 300 yards just six times as a starter. But make no mistake: the New York Giants have their franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones, a young man who has proven himself to have the heart of a Giant and who continues to justify the organization’s faith in his ability to lead the team for years to come with each passing week.

