Mike Evans gave an important football away on Sunday afternoon. He could be getting a (virtual) replacement on Monday. Evans' nine-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-3 evisceration of the Chicago Bears on Sunday just happened to be the 600th scoring pass of Tom Brady's seemingly-mythical career. Obviously, nobody else has ever thrown 600 touchdown passes. Obviously, Tom Brady would like to have the ball that represents that milestone.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO