Virginia State

Will GOP's post-Trump election strategy lead to Virginia gubernatorial race win?

By Kurt Bardella
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

In 2020, Virginians rejected President Donald Trump and his toxic brand of white supremacy by a decisive 10 percentage points. A once reliably red state, Virginia has had a political reckoning throughout the previous decade aligning with mainstream progressive values. Virginia voters have continued to show support for gun control, the expansion of reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights, as well as aggressive policies to protect the right to vote .

Virginia has become the most progressive Southern state , yet protecting this trajectory of progress is a perpetual struggle against the Republican Party. While Trumpism was perfected by its namesake, its proponents know that delivered through a more palatable messenger, it’s much easier to build support for its core tenets.

In this year’s gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin is a test case for how the GOP plans to metastasize Trumpism elsewhere across the nation. There’s an endless supply of Youngkins in states and districts across the country who have enough self-control not to say the quiet parts out loud but whose vision entails keeping white men at the pinnacle of our society.

There have been ample comparisons of Youngkin and Trump made by the pundit class, but what strikes me most about his campaign is how little detail he gives about the type of future he envisions for Virginia and how he might achieve this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7bJb_0cbfKY6f00
Republican Glenn Youngkin, right, makes a point to Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Sept. 28, 2021, in the final debate between the candidates before the gubernatorial election on Nov. 2. Win McNamee/Getty Images

His policy positions are scant, which is a telltale sign of a politician who cares far more about gaining power than the business of governing. For instance, Youngkin entirely lacks a climate plan. While this would be a staggering oversight for any gubernatorial candidate in any state, Virginia Beach, Youngkin’s hometown, is also the home to some of the East Coast’s fastest-rising sea levels that progressively threaten lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands.

A lack of substance, vision and ideas is a key trait of Trump acolytes. We saw this in the House of Representatives as MAGA faithful Madison Cawthorn made it clear he would prioritize communications staff over those who could help him craft legislation and deliver policy wins for his constituents.

While Youngkin isn’t a MAGA firebrand like Cawthorn, his lack of substance and adherence to propaganda are notably similar.

Youngkin uses a MAGA strategy

Youngkin’s hope for victory next week lies in angering parents about the “radicalization” of education in Virginia. His hope is that critical race theory – which isn’t even being taught in public schools – can anger enough white parents and encourage them to turn out for Republicans and MAGAism. The worst part is that Youngkin could be successful if enough unmotivated Democrats stay home.

Who Virginia sends to the governor’s mansion will set the tone for a series of crucial elections in 2022 and 2024. It will help the GOP test its theory on what type of MAGA candidate could be popular in purple and light-blue states. Most crucial of all, a Youngkin win will give a Republican Party controlled by Trump renewed momentum, fundraising dollars and significant electoral victory that it can leverage to win key midterm races.

I know that voters are exhausted from a contentious presidential race and disheartened by the violence that the losing party has encouraged as a result. Yet, as Virginians, we can set the tone for the next two years of elections. Our gubernatorial election is a bellwether and a signal that we send to the rest of the country about what sort of a future we want. It’s a privilege and responsibility for Virginia voters. In this point in history where every single election is absolutely crucial, will we show the nation that we’re committed to a more just future or that Virginia’s progress is not merely a fad?

Speaking as a Virginia voter, I want to see this state continue to grow into a place that’s home to the jobs of the future , where voting becomes easier and more accessible, and where people of color, like myself, continue to see the expansion of legal protections for our communities. The bottom line is we cannot allow this election to be the first step in Trump’s comeback. Whatever mask the Republicans want to put on Trumpism, it is a veneer that needs to be resoundingly rejected in this election and all subsequent ones.

Kurt Bardella is a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors and is a consultant for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @KurtBardella

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will GOP's post-Trump election strategy lead to Virginia gubernatorial race win?

Comments / 27

Solids Metallurgy
8d ago

A vote for Terry is a vote for the Chinese aggression that is destroying the world

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Independent

The Virginia governor’s race will show who owns the suburbs after Trump

Terry McAuliffe got an election-day eve present Monday when Donald Trump released a statement giving his full-throated support for Glenn Youngkin, his Republican opponent in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.“The Fake News media, together with some of the perverts doing ads ad nauseam on primarily Fox (Fox shouldn’t take those ads!), are trying to create an impression that Glenn Youngkin and I are at odds and don’t like each other,” Trump said in a tweet-like statement full of word vomit rehashing his old grievances. “Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox29.com

Election 2021: Statewide, municipal races to be post-Trump test for Biden, Democrats

For four years, nothing rallied Democrats like the push to get former President Donald Trump out of office. Now, they’re not sure what to do without him. It’s also been several months since rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 after attending at least part of then-President Trump’s rally, where he repeated his meritless claims of election fraud and implored the crowd to "fight like hell." Dozens of police officers were injured as the Trump supporters overwhelmed them and broke through windows and doors to interrupt the certification of Biden’s victory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s toxic campaign season: life in the Divided States of America

In school board meetings, city council sessions and public hearings across the country – including here in Virginia – you see due process dissolve into red-faced rants, threats and arrests. On the grounds of the university Thomas Jefferson founded and in Charlottesville, we saw it explode in blood and death four years ago – a […] The post Virginia’s toxic campaign season: life in the Divided States of America appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
AFP

Prize-winning book in spotlight of hard-fought US governor's race

As conservatives across the US accuse local school boards of promoting liberal values on culture and race, a Republican seeking the Virginia governorship has scored points with attacks on the teaching of a Pulitzer-prize winning book by a celebrated Black author. Virginia has trended Democratic in recent elections, but Youngkin and Republicans have worked to mobilize voters angered by Covid-related mandates and by reports, highlighted in conservative media, about the teaching of so-called critical race theory. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
