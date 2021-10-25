CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa International passengers, please don’t put steamer trunks in the overhead bins | Letters

This rendering shows the interior of Tampa International Airport's Blue Express Curbside check-in area, which will be open to travelers without checked bags on Nov. 16. [ Tampa International Airport ]

No steamer trunks

No bags to check? Airport has a new lane just for you | Oct. 22

In an effort to improve Tampa International Airport’s check-in process, the airport announces “No Bag Check-in.” This reader would like to add a caveat to this brilliant idea: No steamer trunks in the overhead compartments. Often unnoticed, beside every airside ticket counter, sits a gauge to show the appropriate size for carry-on luggage, yet the guy in front of you has a body-bag sized backpack that has subsequently crushed your PBJ sandwich in your overhead lunchbox. Want to improve operations at check-in? Try reasonable luggage rates and manners.

Mark Campbell, St. Petersburg

Make it a park

Why our project makes sense for Tarpon Springs | Column, Oct. 5

We do understand the developer’s plan to build private luxury apartments on this beautiful 74-acre property in Tarpon Springs. Our plan is to have this land become a public park. That is the best use possible. The community needs more green space, not more unaffordable rental units.

As far as traffic safety, U.S. 19 is an “F”-rated roadway. The development’s future residents would have to quickly pull out of their community, cross three lanes of traffic on U.S. 19 and then turn around to go south. Even experienced drivers would find this challenging. Joel Provenzano, from the Florida Department of Transportation, said during the Jan. 7 hearing that two access points would create more conflict points, which would lead to more accidents. And eventually, more fatalities. Yet now the developer is providing new plans with a second access point on U.S. 19. What changed? Not less traffic on that section of U.S. 19.

The developer ignores the fact that the project would put around 1,000 people in a risky flood zone known as the Coastal High Hazard Area. A letter from the Pinellas County Public Works says that placing residences in this area runs against many county, state and federal statutes relating to flooding. It is also inconsistent with many aspects of the Tarpon Springs Comprehensive Plan.

We know the facts. And we know how developers tend to present only the facts that support their position. However, our mission is to show the Board of Commissioners the facts the developer has either ignored or that are in conflict with Morgan Group’s assertions. We plan to present our case at the hearing on Tuesday at City Hall.

Peter Dalacos, Tarpon Springs

The writer is president of Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs, also known as Friends of the Anclote River.

A living wage

A vote for St. Pete’s community | Letter, Oct. 21

Isn’t it about time that our local leaders get their heads out of the sand and realize that no matter how you spin it, it’s all about a living wage? Our leaders have to admit that we’re not living in the ‘60s or ‘70s. We have to pay these essential workers a salary that accepts the fact that Florida in general has caught up to the rest of the nation in cost-of-living expense. When was the last time you checked food prices, housing costs or any of the rising costs of living in Florida? We can no longer treat our workers as second-class citizens.

Charles Grunwald, New Port Richey

