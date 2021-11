It would be foolish to suggest that the people who overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to prevent a duly elected Congress from certifying the victory of the duly elected next president were merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech. But as school board members across the country are subjected to death threats and physical intimidation from the promoters of lies and noxious causes, we’re being asked to believe that the disturbances are a free speech exercise.

