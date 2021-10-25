CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lucid Group (LCID) Scores a Home Run: The Air EVs Are Finally Being Shipped to Customers [Updated]

By Rohail Saleem
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) seems to be on the verge of achieving a major milestone if the company’s latest tweet is anything to go by. Lucid Group (LCID) Currently Stands a Hefty Chance of Winning the Contract To Build “the Largest Battery Storage System in the World” [Updated]. To wit,...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Watch BMW i3 Driver Remove Active Charger From Tesla Model 3

Tesla's unique, built-in dashcam feature – TeslaCam – along with its Sentry Mode camera-based security system, relies on Autopilot cameras to capture footage for owners. In this particular video, a Tesla Model 3's camera caught a BMW i3 owner unplugging the Tesla in order to use the charging cable. We've...
CARS
teslarati.com

Seven Tesla Superchargers blocked in one fell swoop by a single ICE-er

Mainstream electric vehicles have been around for some time, and they are only getting more and more ubiquitous. Yet despite this, incidents of non-electric cars — whether unintentionally or intentionally — blocking EV charging stations (a practice known as ICE-ing) still happen on a relatively regular basis. This is especially true for Tesla Superchargers. Being one of the United States’ most recognizable and expansive rapid charging networks, Tesla’s Superchargers encounter ICE-ing incidents from time to time.
CARS
wccftech.com

Samsung Has Reportedly Started Components Production of All Galaxy S22 Models

The chip shortage has adversely affected the plans of multiple companies, and Samsung is definitely not immune to these effects. Likely wanting to avoid any unnecessary launch delays, a fresh report claims that the Korean giant has started mass production of components that will be found in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group A#Lucid Air#Lucid Group#Lcid#Lucid Motors#The Air Ev#The Lucid Air Dream#Dreamdrive#Sae#Adas
insideevs.com

Dreams Come True: Lucid Air Customer Deliveries Officially Begin

As promised, today Lucid has officially started the first customer deliveries of the groundbreaking and luxurious Lucid Air model, which is the longest range electric car ever produced. The initial limited Dream Edition will consist of 520 cars (which equals the 520 miles/837 km of EPA range). We are not...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Historic Lucid Rally With 20 Lucid Air Dream Edition Cars

Today is the historic launch of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, the first electric car with more than 500 miles (800 km) of range on a single charge. Multiple cars were handed over by the company's CEO Peter Rawlinson. As we can see in the video shared by Len Devanna, Head of Digital Experience at Lucid (and re-uploaded on YouTube), about 20 Lucid Airs departed for a Lucid Rally. Probably some of the cars are Lucid's demo cars.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
wccftech.com

Apple Lost Around $6 Billion Due to the Supply Issues in Q4, 2021

Despite missing expectations, Apple reported a respectable $83.36 billion in revenue, thanks to the increasing demand for the iPhone 13 range and M1 Mac family. Unfortunately, the aforementioned figure could have been higher if not for supply constraints, which apparently cost the California-based giant $6 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading solidly higher after it confirmed a timeline for customer deliveries of its first EVs. What Happened: Newark, California-based Lucid said Tuesday initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air will be made available to the first group of reservation holders Saturday, Oct. 30.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: Deliveries Of The Lucid Air Will Begin This Weekend

At one point, it looked like Tesla would be dominating the EV market for decades to come, but more small manufacturers are joining the race with some interesting offers, which is great news for the industry and consumers as a whole, and the Lucid Air might be one of the coolest EV products out there right now. Last month, we reported that Lucid would start deliveries of the Lucid Air in October, and it would seem that the manufacturer has remained true to its word. Lucid recently posted a picture to Twitter showing off six of the new Lucid Air Dream Edition vehicles leaving the factory in Casa Grande, Arizona on top of a transporter truck, and has now confirmed that customer deliveries will begin this Saturday, October 30. The first deliveries will be livestreamed at a special social media event to celebrate the momentous occasion.
CARS
CNET

First Lucid Air customers get their Dream Edition EVs this weekend

Another big day approaches for the start-up Lucid. The first customers who preordered an Air Dream Edition, either the Range or Performance models, will begin receiving their cars this weekend, on Oct. 30. It's not a Halloween trick; Lucid is ready to roll. In Wednesday's announcement, Lucid said the day...
CARS
wccftech.com

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, Claims a Competitor Was Attacking Its Supply Chain for the ear (1)

Shortly after his departure from OnePlus, Carl Pei went forth and founded his own company Nothing. The first step in cementing the brand name was with a product launch, which was a pair of in-ear earphones called ear (1). While the name might be absurd for some, Pei says that the journey has been exciting, but not without a struggle, as the CEO of Nothing mentions that while in the midst of launching its first product, a competitor was attempting to disrupt its supply chain.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc rebounds as Tesla earnings pulls up EV stocks

NASDAQ:LCID gained 0.91% during Thursday’s trading session. Lucid is attempting to avoid the same mistakes Tesla made. Rivian inches closer to its November IPO date. NASDAQ:LCID has made every attempt to distance itself from being associated with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) but the stock continues to move in sympathy with the EV leader. On Thursday, shares of LCID gained 0.91% to close the trading day at $24.46. Lucid saw some unusual activity in the morning, as the stock saw a major surge up over $25.00 before settling back down before the closing bell. It was a green day all around for the EV sector as Tesla reported its earnings after the close on Wednesday. Tesla, Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Ford (NYSE:F), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) were all trading in the green on Thursday.
STOCKS
wccftech.com

First Pixel 6 Teardown Goes Live, Showing Difficult Display Panel & Battery Removal, With Charging Port Soldered to the Board

We can all agree that the Pixel 6 is the most significant design overhaul that Google has introduced in years, and with that overhaul, we got better specifications, cameras, and more. However, how well do these improvements translate into easier third-party repairs? The first teardown video has gone live, and there are some questionable decisions the company made.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy