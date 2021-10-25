Lucid Group (LCID) Scores a Home Run: The Air EVs Are Finally Being Shipped to Customers [Updated]

At one point, it looked like Tesla would be dominating the EV market for decades to come, but more small manufacturers are joining the race with some interesting offers, which is great news for the industry and consumers as a whole, and the Lucid Air might be one of the coolest EV products out there right now. Last month, we reported that Lucid would start deliveries of the Lucid Air in October, and it would seem that the manufacturer has remained true to its word. Lucid recently posted a picture to Twitter showing off six of the new Lucid Air Dream Edition vehicles leaving the factory in Casa Grande, Arizona on top of a transporter truck, and has now confirmed that customer deliveries will begin this Saturday, October 30. The first deliveries will be livestreamed at a special social media event to celebrate the momentous occasion.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO