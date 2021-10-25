CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Christian Horner reveals how Mick Schumacher almost cost Max Verstappen win at US Grand Prix

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzM2m_0cbfJ1LO00

Christian Horner has revealed the “stress” caused by Mick Schumacher holding up Max Verstappen as his victory in the US Grand Prix hung in the balance.

The Dutch driver held off a late push from Lewis Hamilton to open up a 12-point lead in the drivers’ championship.

But Red Bull felt the nerves right up until the final lap as the seven-time world champion closed in on Verstappen, with Horner explaining the difficulty in accounting for the backmarkers.

“It’s very difficult to factor into your strategy the backmarkers,” said Horner. “We lost a lot of time behind Yuki [Tsunoda] and then Mick Schumacher was quite costly on the last couple of laps.

“I thought that was going to cost us the victory because he held Max through the whole sector. But thankfully we did pick up the DRS on the start/finish straight, which at least gave Max a little bit of breathing room into turn one. But it certainly added to the stress on the pit wall.”

Verstappen benefited from DRS after lapping Schumacher, Hamilton was unable to pull within reach to gain the same advantage.

Despite starting from pole, Verstappen lost the lead early on to Hamilton and was unable to pass, leading to an aggressive strategy to pit early.

“I think we were quicker on the medium tyre and Max could see that Lewis was sliding around a lot and we were in danger of overheating our own tyres by just being stuck,” said Horner. “So we decided to take the gamble and bank some free air. It was then going to put us under pressure, for sure, at the end of the race.”

Red Bull performed an excellent strategy by denying Hamilton any chance of running more than three laps longer than Verstappen as Sergio Perez was brought in for his first pit stop to ensure Mercedes covered the threat of the second Red Bull.

“Because Mercedes had run long, we were able to push them to change early on in the first stint by getting Checo in as well. But of course, they then had the ability to go long in that middle stint that gave them an eight-lap tyre advantage to the end of the race.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US Grand Prix LIVE: F1 race result and reaction tonight as Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton to win

A thrilling Formula 1 title race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continued this evening as the United States Grand Prix played out in Austin, Texas.Verstappen started in pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, with rival Hamilton joining him in the front row. Dutchman Verstappen entered the race leading the Briton by six points in the drivers’ standings and having reclaimed top spot in the championship battle at this month’s Turkish GP, and the Red Bull driver was able to take another step towards his first F1 title by emerging victorious here.Although Verstappen was overtaken by...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen fight ‘nothing’ like anything Lewis Hamilton has faced before, says Christian Horner

Lewis Hamilton is facing the most intense battle of his career against Max Verstappen, according to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who believes the seven-time world champion has experienced “nothing” like this season’s title challenge. Hamilton has won six of the last seven drivers’ championships and has been involved in titles races against Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg, with many of those title-winning seasons coming down to the last race of the calendar. The Mercedes driver trails Verstappen by six points with six races of the season remaining as Formula 1 heads to the Texas this weekend for...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Max Verstappen fumes at “stupid idiot” Lewis Hamilton in US Grand Prix practice altercation

There’s no love lost between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, that we know, but it only took until FRIDAY for tensions to boil over between the pair this week. Not only are Verstappen and Hamilton locked in a neck and neck race for the Driver’s Championship, but they’ve also been involved in some nasty and notable collisions out on the track this year.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racingnews365.com

Horner: I thought Tsunoda and Schumacher would cost Verstappen victory

Red Bull's Christian Horner thought Max Verstappen's victory was lost when he got held up by Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher in the closing laps of the United States Grand Prix. Red Bull's Christian Horner has admitted that he thought Max Verstappen's chances of victory were gone, after the Dutch...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

US Grand Prix: Verstappen pips Hamilton in thrilling finish – as it happened

Here’s our report from Austin. And that’s all from me - thanks for reading!. And a triumphant Max Verstappen: “Of course we lost out in the start so we had to try and do something else. The tyre wear is quite high around this track, we went aggressive and I was not sure it was going to work but the last few laps were fun. A bit sideways through the high-speed corners but super happy to hang on. It’s amazing to be here, hopefully we can do this for many years to come.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen relishing ‘close battle’ with Lewis Hamilton at pivotal US Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is relishing a ‘close battle’ with Lewis Hamilton at the US Grand Prix in Texas this weekend as their sensational Formula 1 championship fight heads into the final six races of a hectic season.The Dutchman leads the seven-time world champion by six points ahead of Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas, a track where Hamilton has won on five out of eight occasions since its introduction to the calendar back in 2012.In the past few races the Mercedes car seems to have gained an edge on the Red Bull in straight line speed, but Verstappen believes...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen highlights key for Red Bull turnaround to seize US Grand Prix victory

Max Verstappen praised his Red Bull team for the improvements made to his car over the race weekend at the United States Grand Prix after he beat Lewis Hamilton to the line to claim a vital victory in Texas. Mercedes’ recent success at the Circuit of the Americas looked set to continue after they topped the time sheets after the first practice session, but Verstappen was able to find his pace as he secured pole position. Although the Dutchman went on to lose his advantage to Hamilton after the first corner, an aggressive pit-stop strategy from Red Bull saw Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Dutch#Red Bull#Backmarkers#Drs#Mercedes
thehighlandsun.com

Advantage Red Bull as Verstappen takes pole in US Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for the US Grand Prix in Austin with title rival Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row for Mercedes. The pole was the ninth of the season for Verstappen, who leads seven-times world champion Hamilton by six points with...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

US Grand Prix Qualifying: Max Verstappen Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton At COTA

The US Grand Prix saw a Red Bull dominance at COTA as both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen had fantastic outings. Max Verstappen clocked the fastest time as he overthrew rival Lewis Hamilton from the provisional pole in the very last minute. A gap of just six points differentiates the two title contenders as both of them start from the front row on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Christian Horner’s shocking admission after Verstappen’s epic F1 US GP performance

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner admits that he thought Max Verstappen wouldn’t be able to pull off the win at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix. After Verstappen had conceded his first-place position inside the first lap of the race, Red Bull made an interesting call to catch out Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. Both drivers were on similar two-stop strategies, however, on both occasions, Verstappen and Red Bull opted to pit before Hamilton to regain track position—though this didn’t come without any cost.
MOTORSPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Max Verstappen 'lucky' in US Grand Prix win as Lewis Hamilton advantage played down

Max Verstappen was 'lucky' in his victory at the United States Grand Prix and his advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the F1 title race has been played down by Christijian Albers. The Red Bull ace extended his advantage over his Mercedes counterpart to 12 points with a stellar drive at...
Daily Mail

Red Bull boss Christian Horner jokes he 'aged about 25 years' during Lewis Hamilton's late chase of Max Verstappen in thrilling climax to the US Grand Prix

Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted that he 'aged about 25 years' during the dramatic climax to the US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen executed Red Bull's aggressive strategy to claim his eighth win of a campaign and potentially tee up his first title as he sits 12 points ahead of rival Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

314K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy