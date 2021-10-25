Influencer mocked for crying after mowing her lawn

An Australian influencer has been ridiculed after sharing an emotional post about mowing her lawn.

Olivia Mathers posted an Instagram story to her 632,000 followers describing the “happy tears” she had after fixing up her garden.

Previously, she had been sharing updates on the progress of her gardening and she shared how she felt after she finished mowing the lawn.

“I’ve had tears through this process,” she began by writing. “Happy tears, because I am just so f**king proud of myself.

“It’s so easy to be faced with an unknown/new situation and say, ‘I can’t’.”

Oliva then offered some life advice to her followers in relation to her achieving to cut the grass.

“My advice & something I am only just learning is, give yourself more credit & challenge yourself to create the results in want in life, it every aspect. It’s damn fkn [f***ing] empowering.”

She also gave a shout-out to her mum and thanked her for being one of the “best role models”.

Although not everyone was sure that the emotional and rousing motivational advice was the appropriate response for the occasion.

Celeb Spellcheck, an Instagram account with 160,000 followers which is known for poking fun at Australian celebrities felt this way and proceed to reshare Olivia’s posts, it simply wrote: “You mowed the lawn.”

Others also joined in on roasting the model, writing: “Siri play Desiree’s ‘Life.’”

“Tbh this is how I feel when I clean the shower,” another person joked.

(Instragram/georgia.grace)

Though not everyone saw the funny side to Olivia getting mocked and defended her by saying: “It wasn’t just mowing the lawn either it was hours of manual labour in the hottest weekend of the year.”

As a result of the mixed responses over Celeb Spellcheck’s post, the account then added that while Olivia did an “awesome job” with the lawn, they felt that the “Oscar speech” was slightly over-the-top, News.com.AU reported.

Meanwhile, another influencer Georgia Grace lept to Olivia’s defence.

She posted a lengthy paragraph on her Instagram story: “This makes me so angry,” she wrote. “She’s obviously going through a rough patch in her life and is proud of herself for getting up and finding the motivation and doing something she hasn’t done on her own before.

Georgia continued: “It might not be ‘mowing the lawn’ that was hard for her. It was probably finding the strength in herself to get up and get it done and has every right to be proud of herself for that. PEOPLE NEED TO GET A LIFE.”

Olivia appeared to appreciate Georgia defending herself after she reposted her defence to her story and commented: “I was sadden [sic] to see my vulnerable moment of gratitude be so quickly turned into a laugh.”

(Instagram/olivia.mathers)

She then thanked Georgia for “unapologetically empathising with me.”

Who knew mowing a lawn could cause such a debate?