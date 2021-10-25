Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms lead to First Alert Weather Day
By Charlie Ironmonger
WITN
8 days ago
Forecast Discussion: A strong cold front will move into the East late tonight through the early hours of Tuesday morning. This front will bring scattered storms to the area through Monday, and with atmospheric conditions primed, the storms could reach the...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another great day with cool morning temperatures, but afternoon high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will stay mostly light, from the west at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, with some high clouds making waves over the state. The next storm system will cross the Rockies Tuesday, bringing in a cold front and some moisture. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the high terrain of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Tuesday. Light snow will come down in the San Juan Mountains, with less than 3″ of accumulation. On Wednesday, rain and snow will be possible in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and far eastern New Mexico. Accumulation will be limited and light.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking big weather changes in your forecast later this week!. · Tonight, bundle up. We’re tracking temperatures in the mid 40s overnight under clear skies. · Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. · Cooler weather is expected...
SAN ANTONIO – While we’ve had a few cold fronts already this season, the most potent cold front yet will arrive in San Antonio and South Central Texas on Wednesday. Tuesday: Morning fog will gradually clear. Mostly cloudy, subtly humid, and warm with a high near 80°. Wednesday: Cold front...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for accumulating snow and white covering the ground, keep looking. This isn't the week. But, these first few days of November are ushering in a classic fall chill, which is also ushering in some lake effect. We'll see some lake effect rain/snow showers off of Lake Erie developing tonight, which may bring a few wet flakes to areas like Wyoming County and perhaps the Bristol Hills. But temperatures will be just marginal, or even a little too mild for anything to really stick. Plus, the ground is still quite warm, so anything that does stick, won't last more than a few minutes. Outside of these mixed lake showers south on Tuesday, the rest of the area will see a fair amount of sun and temperatures holding in the upper 40s.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again.
No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have kept temperatures relatively steady this evening... but as they clear we will quickly cool overnight. We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Tuesday morning with our first hard freeze expected across the metro... temperatures range from the mid 20s to low 30s by early Tuesday. This means the end of the growing season and brings concern for frozen pipes. Prepare accordingly!
It has been a beautiful day. It will be cool overnight with warm afternoons. It is definitely layer weather. There is a chance for showers this week ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, nice and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday, we will see increasing cloud clover ahead of the cold front. A frontal system approaches on Thursday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to Saturday night. The time officially changes at 2 AM on Sunday morning, when it will become 1 AM again, so we get that extra hour of sleep back.
We’re starting off this morning with temperatures in the low to mid fifties. Actually, that’s right at average for this time of the year. Factor in the north wind at 10 to 20 mph, it feels a bit cooler than that.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very fall-like pattern ay is in place this Monday across Southwest Georgia. Temperatures are staying mild with highs reaching toward the 70s. Zonal flow ( atmospheric winds stay east to west like normal) is leading to a very quiet pattern. Now, we do have a frontal system in SWGA, but this system is not expected to bring any cooler weather or wet weather. This is due to zero moisture being associated with the front and not many features to drive it for today. However, Tuesday a rough will finally pick up the front and push it through. This will lower temperatures by a degree or two, but no major differences are likely.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like.
Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter.
The Transparency:
First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast.
We...
(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers.
Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight.
Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers.
Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
