Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms lead to First Alert Weather Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're looking for accumulating snow and white covering the ground, keep looking. This isn't the week. But, these first few days of November are ushering in a classic fall chill, which is also ushering in some lake effect. We'll see some lake effect rain/snow showers off of Lake Erie developing tonight, which may bring a few wet flakes to areas like Wyoming County and perhaps the Bristol Hills. But temperatures will be just marginal, or even a little too mild for anything to really stick. Plus, the ground is still quite warm, so anything that does stick, won't last more than a few minutes. Outside of these mixed lake showers south on Tuesday, the rest of the area will see a fair amount of sun and temperatures holding in the upper 40s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO