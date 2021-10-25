A-CC schedules virtual arrest record restriction event

(BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An arrest record restriction event is set for Friday in Athens, taking place virtually.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website...

An Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restriction Event will take place virtually on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The record restriction event is free of charge for up to 100 individuals who pre-register by Friday, October 29.

Pre-registration for the Record Restriction Event is required. Registration is available online through www.accgov.com/recordrestriction or through paper forms available at:

Wilson’s Styling Shop, 343 N. Hull St., Athens, GA 30601

Jet Cuts, 400 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA 30606

Sheats Barber & Beauty Shop, 1296 W. Hancock St., Athens, GA 30606

Paper forms must be returned to the Solicitor-General’s Office in the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse, 325 East Washington Street, Suite 550, Athens, GA 30601 by Friday, October 29, 2021. After registering, participants must come to the Solicitor’s Office in the Courthouse during weekdays between November 1-15 with an ID to retrieve their files and receive access to login to the virtual event.

The purpose of the event is to assist individuals who were arrested in Athens-Clarke County with restricting eligible offenses from their criminal history and to educate individuals about other options for records restriction and about which charges are not eligible for restriction. For specific cases, individuals may be eligible to restrict their criminal record from public view. Restricting criminal arrest records for non-criminal justice purposes may help individuals get a job or housing and a clean start.

Eligibility requirements:

Arrest in Athens-Clarke County by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, or UGA Police

Not available for pending charges

Retroactive first offender and misdemeanor offender screening available

Must pre-register online or by paper form

Must bring a valid Georgia or U.S. photo ID to retrieve the paper restriction file at the Solicitor’s Office between November 1-15 in order to participate in the online event

As part of the event, the normal $75 fee associated with the restriction of every arrest will be waived by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, University of Georgia Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for participants in the record restriction event.

The event is hosted by Athens-Clarke County Solicitor-General C.R. Chisholm and District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez with assistance from Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court Judge Ryan Hope, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Justice Project, and the Georgia Clients Council.

For more information on the Arrest Record Restriction Event, contact the ACC Solicitor-General’s Office at 706-613-3215 or solicitor@accgov.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group