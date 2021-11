I would like to express my opinion about the state of trees in Oak Park. The vast number of trees in Oak Park is one of the biggest reasons why Oak Park is so great. When there are no trees, a landscape is created that resembles a desert. This is because shade is limited, and there is less oxygen. There is less oxygen because trees absorb the carbon dioxide we breathe out and transform it into breathable oxygen. This results in Oak Park having lots of high-quality air and shade.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO