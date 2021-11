The Calhoun High School softball team will go for a 5A state championship and a little revenge as well, starting Thursday afternoon in the Elite Eight state tournament. All season-long, through all the peaks and valleys, head Coach Diane Smith just wanted her team to stay laser-focused on thing — making sure they were a team that nobody wanted to play when the final days of October rolled around.

CALHOUN, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO