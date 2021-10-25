Hey Guys, Share What You Are Grateful For Today
In today's world, there's a lot of depressing news and happenings. To lighten up the mood, let's share what we are grateful for! I'll start: I am really grateful for a cheery day at school.
Today is my son's 14th birthday. When he was a newborn he started having seizures that we found out was from severe hypocalcemia and hypomagnesemia (which is weird as usually if one of those is low the other will be high). Due to a pharmacy error he was given a very high dose of magnesium and ended up on life support and in a coma. So many things could have taken my son from me so I am grateful for each birthday he has.
Today I am grateful for all of my amazing friends.
Today I am grateful for having a loving and supportive family.
Today I have an appointment to schedule surgery. My partner knows how nervous I am talking to doctors alone so he took the evening off to be with me. I feel so loved. Also i might get rid of my stupid uterus soon which is awesome.
What are you grateful for today? Share with us in the comments below!
Comments / 0