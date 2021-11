Whenever possible, SoCoNews will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. Below is a recap of week three of the fall season. The Healdsburg Devils fell in a close match against Cloverdale on Saturday. Madeline Herzberg opened up the scoring for the Devils and a second goal off a deflection provided the offense for the Devils. Thanks to strong play from Trinidad Garcia, Bella Abel, and Fiona O'Sullivan the Devils had the score tied 2-2 late in the second half. But with just minutes left in the game Sophia Soto of Cloverdale put a thunderous shot into the back of the net for a hat trick that sealed the victory for the Cloverdale side 3-2. Both coaches complemented the opposing sides for their hard play as the teams left everything out on the field.

10 DAYS AGO