Break the Cycle: Navigating long-term impacts of abuse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread across the globe, home was the safest place to be. However, for others, sheltering in place meant facing another life-threatening health crisis.

Communities across the nation saw an alarming rise in domestic violence in 2020.

The increase in violence came as families faced mounting stressors related to COVID-19, like isolation, school closures and record-breaking unemployment.

Even as businesses and schools have reopened and jobs have begun to hire again, the work of domestic violence advocates and counselors is just beginning.

Michelle Ellis Young says organizations like the YWCA are ready to help survivors navigate the long-term impacts of the abuse they experienced.

“It’s economic resiliency that we’re trying to help them build, it’s the stable housing that we’re trying to help them build. it’s the mental capacity that we’re trying to reestablish and helping people to be mentally healthy,” said Young. “So our counselors and our advocates are being hit in a number of ways to make sure that the long-term plans that we are building for our clients’ success will truly help them to be successful in their transition from violence into victory.”

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse.

In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Domestic Violence Prevention Resources

10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads.

Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton

Phone: 757-722-2261

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services

24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

LGBTQ Life Center in Norfolk

Provides: Intimate partner abuse counseling and support group, safety planning, crisis intervention and education sessions. Assistance with emergency housing and legal services. Youth services and support groups.

757-640-0929

info@lgbtlifecenter.org

Military Family Advocacy Program in Norfolk

Provides: Prevention of family violence, victim safety/protection, offender accountability, rehabilitative education/counseling, and command intervention

757-444-2230

Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate (DAVA)after hours: 757-438-4180

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Hotline number: 757-787-1329

Offers: an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Website: https://www.escadv.org/

National Domestic Violence Hotline : 1−800−799−7233

Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline : 1-800-838-8238

About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.



At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC .

Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.

Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.

