Norfolk, VA

Break the Cycle: Navigating long-term impacts of abuse

By Nathan Crawford
 8 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread across the globe, home was the safest place to be. However, for others, sheltering in place meant facing another life-threatening health crisis.

Communities across the nation saw an alarming rise in domestic violence in 2020.

The increase in violence came as families faced mounting stressors related to COVID-19, like isolation, school closures and record-breaking unemployment.

Even as businesses and schools have reopened and jobs have begun to hire again, the work of domestic violence advocates and counselors is just beginning.

Michelle Ellis Young says organizations like the YWCA are ready to help survivors navigate the long-term impacts of the abuse they experienced.

“It’s economic resiliency that we’re trying to help them build, it’s the stable housing that we’re trying to help them build. it’s the mental capacity that we’re trying to reestablish and helping people to be mentally healthy,” said Young. “So our counselors and our advocates are being hit in a number of ways to make sure that the long-term plans that we are building for our clients’ success will truly help them to be successful in their transition from violence into victory.”

10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse.

In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Domestic Violence Prevention Resources

10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads.

Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

LGBTQ Life Center in Norfolk

  • Provides: Intimate partner abuse counseling and support group, safety planning, crisis intervention and education sessions. Assistance with emergency housing and legal services. Youth services and support groups.
  • 757-640-0929
  • info@lgbtlifecenter.org

Military Family Advocacy Program in Norfolk

  • Provides: Prevention of family violence, victim safety/protection, offender accountability, rehabilitative education/counseling, and command intervention
  • 757-444-2230
  • Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate (DAVA)after hours: 757-438-4180

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

  • Phone: 757-258-5022
  • Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
  • 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence

  • Hotline number: 757-787-1329
  • Offers: an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
  • Website: https://www.escadv.org/

National Domestic Violence Hotline : 1−800−799−7233

Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline : 1-800-838-8238

About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.

At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC .

Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.

Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.

WAVY News 10

