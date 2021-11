The Twin Cedars Football Squad will travel to Seymour tonight for a rare Thursday night game. The Iowa High School Athletic Association granted schools that play 8-Man though class 2A a ninth game provided they did not qualify for the playoffs which start this week. Twin Cedars at 1-7 heads to 0-8 Seymour for the final game of the 2021 season. Both teams have struggled to not only win, but score points as the Warriors have been shut out four times this season including two forfeits this year. Twin Cedars is also struggling but Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this is a final chance for his guys to strap up and play football.

SEYMOUR, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO