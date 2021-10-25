He’s also the God of the valley

Jesus said, “My Father is glorified by this, that you bear much fruit and become my disciples.” - John 15:8 (NRSV) Psalm 104:27-35 This year my husband and I decided to turn our little-used back deck into a container garden. It is working beautifully. I am overjoyed by the brilliant colors of the flowers, the fragrance of the herbs, and the lush green of the vegetables. Each plant is beautiful on its own, but together they display the beauty of God’s handiwork. I have found great pleasure in tending this new garden and learning what each plant needs. Some need more water than others, some need more space to spread out, all need regular fertilizing for nourishment, and all need occasional pruning.

