He’s also the God of the valley

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it took was one little fall. I was walking around fine, tending to feeding the cat, when I tripped over something on the floor. Now for almost the whole past week I’ve been laid up in bed, trying to keep as much weight as I can off my left leg....

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 6

Seed of israel ?
8d ago

Some people think the life of a Christian should be easy. But God allows adversity in our lives as much🙄⁉️ Hog wash. Joel 3:14 says, “Multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision! For the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.” Many evangelists have drawn from this passage to challenge audiences to “make a decision” for Christ. Others view this valley of decision as a time of judgment when the Lord decides the fate of the nations. Which is it? An invitation or a prophecy of doom?

Reply(2)
4
