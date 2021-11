The fans at Levi's Stadium booed as the 49ers went into halftime of Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it was tough to blame them. Aside from sitting through two quarters of a torrential downpour, the play on the field gave very little for the home crowd to cheer about in the first half. San Francisco put together an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the game, but it was mostly downhill from there. Both teams struggled with the elements, but it was the 49ers who trailed 13-12 at half.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO