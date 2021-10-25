CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey's Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

By ANDREW WILKS
manisteenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Monday stepped back from a threat to expel the ambassadors of 10 Western nations over their support for a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis. “We believe that these ambassadors, who have fulfilled their commitment to Article 41 of...

