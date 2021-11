Growing up, the Welcome to Plathville kids had a pretty sheltered life. This means that they missed out on many things. For example, they weren’t allowed to eat or drink sugary foods. On the show, Ethan Plath was seen trying his first can of Coke in his twenties. Viewers were shocked to find out that he had never tasted Coke before. Kim and Barry Plath‘s kids had plenty of other restrictions while living at home.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 HOURS AGO