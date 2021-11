The nostalgic power of talking about life and getting deep over the food that you grew up on remains undefeated. L.A. TACO shared a plate of birria (made from both beef and goat) and a great cóctel de camarón with the United States Senator Alex Padilla at El Tarasco Mexican Restaurant in Sylmar California, and his wife Angela Padilla who grew up on the other side of the Valley. Padilla grew up in Pacoima and has “eaten his way” through the entire menu at the Valley institution that has been open for 35 years. His mother, an immigrant from Chihuahua, Mexico, worked cleaning houses. From Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, who still lives nearby in the house that Padilla grew up in, his father was a short-order cook at diners his entire life.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO