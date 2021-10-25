CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouted Gift Pick: The Warmest Parka Ever

By Kristen Garaffo
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What It Is: L.L.Bean’s Baxter State Parka. This isn’t your everyday winter jacket, and L.L.Bean doesn’t mess around when it comes to winter outerwear. This parka is water-proof, down insulated and was tested...

IN THIS ARTICLE
