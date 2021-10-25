CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra County. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra County. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 05:24:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and north central Puerto Rico . * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:06:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Beaches#Extreme Weather#Coastal Bay
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 05:24:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Monday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Snow amounts right along the Lake Superior shore will be around an inch. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest from Munising and Wetmore east through Shingleton and Seney and from McMillan to Pine Stump Junction. Some of the more intense snow bands will have snowfall rates that exceed one inch per hour.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 10:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov Target Area: Lake; Newton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for Kankakee River from Near I-65 and De Motte downstream to IL/IN state line, including the Shelby gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville. * Until Thursday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville floods. Agricultural and low lands flood along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elkhart by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Elkhart The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Michigan...Ohio Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, minor flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * Until early Friday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely bring an end to the growing season.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy