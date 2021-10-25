CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 11:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra County. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, and Northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
County
Gulf County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:06:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 05:24:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and north central Puerto Rico . * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 05:24:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Snow amounts right along the Lake Superior shore will be around an inch. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest from Munising and Wetmore east through Shingleton and Seney and from McMillan to Pine Stump Junction. Some of the more intense snow bands will have snowfall rates that exceed one inch per hour.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Monday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until late Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday /9:30 PM EDT Monday/ was 20.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday, November 11. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov Target Area: Lake; Newton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for Kankakee River from Near I-65 and De Motte downstream to IL/IN state line, including the Shelby gauge. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 10.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Fairfield FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov Target Area: La Salle The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for Illinois River from Heritage Harbor east of Ottawa downstream to Starved Rock Lock and Dam, including the Ottawa gauge. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 461.1 feet. * Flood stage is 463.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below the 461 foot action stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 461.0 feet, River Rescue boat dock inundated in Ottawa.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 23:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...The I-81 corridor/Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland, north central Maryland and portions of the Virginia Piedmont. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: New Castle FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the urban areas will likely be in the upper 30s, while just outside of the Urban Corridor temperatures will be in the 33 to 36 degree range.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

