CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All secrets in The City chapter of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

By Aden Carter
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with secrets for you to discover. There are a total of 50 secrets scattered throughout the game across the various chapters. The chapter titled, The City, has three secrets hidden within it. One of these secrets can only be retrieved in a...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dark Pictures Anthology – House of Ashes review: Ancient Evil

Platforms: PS5 (reviewed on), Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC. I will be the first to admit that I have been very critical of the Dark Pictures Anthology releases. With terrible controls, strange motion capture and gameplay that hates dyslexic people, I wanted to have fun but had a hard time with it. The stories have been really good (google the real story of the Ourang Medan) and the best thing about Supermassive Games is that they have been listening to the criticisms that players offer.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

House of Ashes | Where to find all the Secrets

House of Ashes, like all the Supermassive Games titles in The Dark Pictures Anthology has plenty of collectible Secrets to find. They’re useful for piecing together the story of what is going on in each adventure. Like in Man of Medan or Little Hope, some of these Secrets are pretty well hidden in House of Ashes. But don’t worry we’ve collated all of them so you can complete your collection with ease. Read on to find all of the Secrets in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Do I need to play the other Dark Pictures games before House of Ashes?

The Dark Pictures Anthology is Supermassive’s horror series, and House of Ashes is the third game released so far. Some fans are wondering whether House of Ashes is a sequel to the previous Dark Pictures games and if they need to play them first to understand what’s happening. We’ve got all the answers players need below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

Should Balathu follow orders or be reluctant in The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes?

Welcome to Akkad, 2231 BC. Balathu chases a prisoner and fails at executing him because the king is calling. He enters the throne room to see King Naram-Sin sitting atop his throne while a young woman is tied up in front of him. Balathu addresses the king and after a short conversation, you are presented with your first meaningful choice.
ENTERTAINMENT
gamespew.com

House of Ashes’ Ending Provides a Clue to the Next Dark Pictures Anthology Game

Supermassive Games’ third entry into its Dark Pictures Anthology series, House of Ashes, releases tomorrow. But its ending has already given us a clue to the fourth game. So far, every entry into the Anthology has been very different. Man of Medan took us to a ghost ship, Little Hope dealt with the witch trials of the 17th century, and House of Ashes sees a group of soldiers unwittingly trapped in an ancient underground temple. One element ties them all together though, and that’s the mysterious Curator, an enigmatic character presented as the storyteller.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Can you save Rachel in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes? Answered

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with death. Every character you take control of throughout the story can (and might) die in myriad ways. You can save Rachel, but there is more to it than that. Here is how to keep Rachel from dying so she can make it out of those caves and back into the light.
COMICS
noobfeed.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Until Death Do Us Part Guide

Eric and Rachel's relationship is a key point during House of Ashes but an achievement involves them both dying. Here's how to unlock Until Death Do Us Part. While the achievement says for Rachel to kill Eric you can unlock it by killing Eric earlier than having Rachel get infected.
MOVIES
pcinvasion.com

House of Ashes premonitions guide: All pictures or stone tablets

Past offerings from Supermassive Games (i.e., Until Dawn and previous games in The Dark Pictures Anthology) have given players a glimpse into the fates of characters. House of Ashes is no exception since the stone tablets here provide the same warnings. Here’s our House of Ashes guide to help you with all the pictures or premonitions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Spoiler-Free PS5 Review

When I was little, I remember watching The Mummy (1999 film) for the very first time. Like many, I was spellbound by the creepiness of the entire thing but especially the amount of time the characters spent walking around an ancient and dark tomb. For a couple of days, I had the same claustrophobic nightmare that I was trapped in a dark tomb and a mummy was following me around each corner. Luckily, as years have gone by and many adventure games such as Uncharted and Tomb Raider have provided these lovely experiences, I thought I got used to the notion. Then, I was sent a game to review, and all of sudden I was cast into the dark abyss of nightmare fuel, and yes the dreams are back. All thanks to the brilliantly crafted House of Ashes from The Dark Pictures Anthology.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Shaun Munro reviews The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes…. It’s not unkind to say that The Dark Pictures Anthology – Supermassive Games’ attempt to spin interactive horror game Until Dawn into a wider “universe” of stories – has proven itself a deflating enterprise so far. Neither Man of Medan...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes Quality vs. Performance Mode Comparison

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes comes with a Quality and Performance mode on PS5. Here’s a comparison between these two modes. The first thing that you will notice when you boot the game is that there is a new “Graphics” option that provides a Quality mode and a Performance mode. So what exactly is the difference between both modes?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 6: Finale - Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for Finale scene of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. Timestamps: 00:00 - The Team Enters The Star Chamber 07:30 - Rachel Relives the Creature's History 12:10 - Rachel Hunts the Parasite 15:10 - Nick Detonates the cocoons 24:20 - Nick Encounters Balathu 27:00 - Jason Goes Back For Salim 31:00 - Clarice Attacks 34:50 - Farmhouse Stand Sequence 40:00 - Ending 43:30 - Mid Credits Scene 48:25 - End Credits Scene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 5: Enemy Of My Enemy - Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for Enemy Of My Enemy scene of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. Timestamps: 00:00 - Jason & Salim Team Up 09:10 - Jason & Salim Fight a "Vampire" 19:10- Curator Weighs In 20:30 - Flashback Sequence 22:50 - Eric, Nick, & Rachel Chase Sequence 31:00 - Salim & Jason Travel Further Down 35:45 - Salim & Jason Find the Forgotten City 55:45 - The Team Finds the Forgotten Coty.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 1: The Raid - Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Raid scene of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. Timestamps: 0:00:00 - Intro Sequence 0:17:45 - Curator Introduction 0:22:15 - Meet The Team 0:42:10 - Meet Salim 0:47:35 - The Raid Sequence.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 4: Bloodbath - Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for Bloodbath scene of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. Timestamps: 00:00 - Rachel Awakes 08:10 - Eric's Autopsy Continues 10:30 - Joey Attacks 12:15 - Rachel & Clarice Reunite 21:00 - Rachel Chooses Clarice's Fate 30:00 - Merwin Fixes the Radio, Another Firefight Begins 37:20 - Rachel Returns to the Team 40:00 - The Team Defends The Temple 49:00 - The Assault Begins.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy