Apple is expected to launch the M1X MacBook Pro models later today. The past few days have been quite hectic when it comes to rumors related to the upcoming laptop from Apple. If you are not following up with the latest, we heard that Apple's redesigned M1X MacBook Pro will feature a notch but it will not be for Face ID. Now, old news has come up again which aims to provide details on the MacBook Pro's packaging. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 DAYS AGO