According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona is looking at a roughly 20 million euro ($23 million) boost for making the final eight. It's a paltry sum for the Barcelona of old. But this is not the Barcelona of old, which was also made evident in its lackluster performance. This is a now club whose biggest signings were free transfers this summer, a club that lost one of the greatest players to ever play the game due to its financial instability.

