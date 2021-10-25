CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change is coming for your pumpkin spice, coffee and wine

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades scientists have tried to make people care about climate change. We present cogent arguments with perfectly graphed facts and figures. We hold lectures, write articles and point...

Food & Wine

Coffee Could Start Tasting Worse Thanks to Climate Change

Plenty of studies have investigated how climate change could be detrimental to the yield of coffee bean crops, with research released in 2019 suggesting that 60 percent of known coffee species could be in danger of going extinct. But a new scientific review has attempted to focus specifically on how global warming might affect the taste, aroma, and quality of coffee — and, bad news, not only could the coffee of the future be harder to come by, it could taste bad, too.
GLOBAL WARMING
Futurity

Climate could ruin the flavor of your coffee

Coffee quality is vulnerable to shifts in environmental factors associated with climate change, a research review finds. Coffee grows on more than 27 million acres across 12.5 million largely smallholder farms in more than 50 countries. Many coffee-producing regions are increasingly experiencing changing climate conditions, whose impact on coffee’s taste, aroma, and even dietary quality is as much a concern as yields and sustainability.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Climate change will impact the quality and taste of coffee

Some of us need a good strong cup of coffee to start the day. Others will chug down a pot or two before even thinking about engaging in conversation. Whatever style you adopt, you likely don’t consider how many environmental factors are involved in the production of your coffee. Now,...
fooddive.com

Climate change is affecting coffee flavor and aroma, study says

Research from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and Montana State University identified climate change as a significant stressor on the quality of coffee. Researchers synthesized 73 articles exploring the 10 most prevalent environmental factors associated with climate change. They found coffee is primarily susceptible to water stress, increased temperatures and larger quantities of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

Fires raged. Rivers flooded. Ice melted. Droughts baked. Storms brewed. Temperatures soared. And people died.Climate change in 2021 reshaped life on planet Earth through extreme weather.World leaders are gathering in Scotland to try to accelerate the fight to curb climate change. So far, it’s not working, as the world keeps getting hotter and its weather more extreme, scientists and government officials say. They don’t have to point far back in time or far off for examples.There have been deadly floods in Belgium, Germany, China and Tennessee. Fire blazed in parts of the U.S. West, Greece and even the Arctic. Heat...
ENVIRONMENT
sprudge.com

Two Coffee Species Offer Hope In The Face Of Climate Change

The effects of climate change are wreaking havoc on coffee production. Rising temperatures, extreme weather like draughts and floods, and erratic wet and dry seasons have all made coffee farming a losing proposition for many producers around the world. To combat this, coffee experts see three likely paths: adapting farms at the microclimate level, relocate to new, now-suitable growing regions, or switch to different cultivars and species of coffee.
AGRICULTURE
localdvm.com

Pumpkin Spice My Life

DCW50’s Foster Meyerson decided to go bold this Fall season and Pumpkin Spice his entire life for a day!. In an attempt to get to the bottom of the Pumpkin Spice craze and push the very limits of the spice combo we dreamed up a series of recipes both bold and strangely compelling.
RECIPES
Westword

Pumpkin Spice Weed Vapes Here to Elevate Your Basic-Ass Fall

Pumpkin spice flavoring has infiltrated almost everything we taste from September through November, including extracted cannabis. Revel, a line of THC vaping products from Colorado dispensary chain Native Roots, has been adding various fruit flavors like blueberry and grape to THC distillate for some time, but the brand is now diving into more seasonal flavors.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox40jackson.com

Pumpkin spice champagne sangria for your next fall happy hour

It’s time to add some fall flavors to your happy hour routine. This pumpkin spice sangria made with champagne is tasty and is less than 100 calories per serving. Get the full recipe below. The secret ingredient for this pumpkin spice sangria made with champagne is Skinny Mixes Pumpkin Spice...
DRINKS
bee-news.com

Spice up your autumn with easy pumpkin chili

Every year, the week before Halloween, we host a little pumpkin carving party. Since I’m an enthusiast of inexpensive, nearly effortless entertaining, I’ll be making pumpkin chili for our pumpkin party. I just get it in the pot in the morning to have a super simple supper ready in the afternoon. This scrumptious recipe feeds a crowd, smells divine and always gets raves.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

40 Pumpkin-Themed Captions For Couples That'll Spice Up Your Feed

Dating in the fall is the coziest and cutest of all seasons. You and bae can take a romantic stroll through the vibrant foliage in your flannels, keep each other warm in the park while you sip pumpkin spice lattes, and go on the most adorable date of all: visiting a farm to pick pumpkins. When you're feeling the festive vibes of the season, you should snap a selfie to document the moment and eventually post it to the ‘Gram. That's when you'll need pumpkin captions for couples to perfect your IG post.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Times Union

This wine grape wouldn't grow here. Then came climate change.

GREENPORT - Two wineries have successfully produced a grape variety in the Hudson Valley that would have been impossible to cultivate in the past. The Syrah grape prefers warmer temperatures than the Hudson Valley has historically offered, but the changing climate has allowed two viticulturists to grow the grape, with both expected to harvest their crops in the next three weeks.
GREENPORT, NY
The Oregonian

20 pumpkin and squash recipes to spice up your fall

It’s the time of year when pumpkins and squash are adding their vibrant hues to supermarket produce sections and farmers markets. But they’re not there just to look pretty. You can add them to your diet for a healthy and tasty boost of vitamins and minerals. Here are 20 recipes...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Of course Cheerios knows how to make the most perfect cereal ever. Just ask any baby. But you probably don’t want to give babies these Cheerios; the pumpkin spice flavor and sugars would be too much for them. But they aren’t too much, and they aren’t too overpowering, for me. I love just grabbing a few to snack on, but they are good with milk, too.
FOOD & DRINKS

