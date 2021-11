Maybe Steve Kerr put it best when he was asked about the astonishing numbers and arena-shaking moves Stephen Curry is still producing after more than a decade in the NBA. “Father Time is undefeated, but I think Stephen Curry is going to take him into overtime,” the Warriors’ head coach said of his 33-year-old point guard. “He’s just got this unique combination of work ethic and joy and competitiveness. He’s constantly learning. He’s never satisfied. He’s always looking for ways to improve.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO