Chris Stapleton, Tom Morello Team Up On Morello’s New Solo Project

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton is a guest on Rage Against the Machine's 's latest solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire. He and Tom co-wrote the song, called "The War Inside," and...

www.1029thebuzz.com

Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton ‘Glow’ on New Duet [Listen]

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have teamed up for a brand-new Christmas song, “Glow." The stunning, ebullient tune spotlights the powerhouse vocalists’ strong deliveries and complementary harmonies. “Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets...
MUSIC
mainstreet-nashville.com

Chris Stapleton postpones Nashville shows

For the third time since this summer, a major country solo artist has been forced to nix a major Nashville show for reasons aside from the COVID-19 pandemic. First, Garth Brooks was forced to cancel his in-progress Nissan Stadium show due to unpalatable weather in July, then a serious vocal cord injury necessitated Sturgill Simpson canceling his November dates at the Ryman Auditorium.
NASHVILLE, TN
shutter16.com

Tom Morello releases “Hold the Line” featuring grandson

Rock & Roll icon and two-time Grammy winner releases his highly anticipated new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, which features a brand new collaboration with platinum-selling alt-rocker grandson. “Hold The Line” is an anthem of rebellion, all snarling battlecries, and abrasive guitar licks. Listen to Tom Morello and grandson’s latest...
MUSIC
Person
Mike Posner
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Eddie Vedder
wirx.com

Tom Morello writing 'New York Times' Opinion series

Is officially joining the Fourth Estate. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist is writing a series of Opinion columns for The New York Times. In each piece, published weekly starting this Wednesday, October 20, Morello will “examine his own music, as well as the music of others, offering insight into the ideas and arguments shaping the world today,” a press release says.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Tom Morello Continues to Defend Friendship with Ted Nugent

Tom Morello and Ted Nugent have long been known as friends in the rock world, but considering both guitarists are absolute polar opposites politically, their friendship is still a head-scratcher to many. Morello touched on this topic in a new interview with NME saying, “I reserve the right to confront...
CELEBRITIES
wirx.com

Tom Morello & grandson premiere video for collaborative song “Hold the Line”

And grandson have premiered the video for their collaborative song “Hold the Line.”. The black-and-white clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist rocking out with the “Blood//Water” artist in the corner of a small room. The claustrophobic, punk-rock vibe reflects the political message of the song, which, as grandson explains, takes its title from the “union rally cry for anyone experiencing backlash for standing their ground.”
MUSIC
953wiki.com

CHRIS STAPLETON CONCERT AT RIVERBEND POSTPONED

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for Tomorrow October 21 at Riverbend Music Center has been POSTPONED due to his doctor’s orders. A new date will be announced soon. Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date. From Chris Stapleton: “I want to thank you...
MUSIC
irvineweekly.com

Tom Morello Is a Real Life Guitar Hero

On this week’s episode of the Rockstar Experience podcast, we don’t want to give too much away. Why? Because our own Ryan Luetz is sitting down with none other than the legend himself, Tom Morello – co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage – in a must-listen interview.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Tom Morello: "The world does not change itself; that is up to you"

Invigorated by the need to try something new, has roped in a bunch of his talented mates for latest album, ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’. Lockdown turned everything upside down for pretty much everyone on the planet last year, and being a global rock superstar gave little extra protection. For Tom Morello, a life of creativity and performance came screeching to an abrupt halt and, for the first time in forty years, he was facing up to an immediate future that held no shows and no recording sessions in sight. For a man that's restlessly sought to create and perform for his entire musical career, it was a huge shock to the system - and that's even before beginning to tackle the challenges of getting through a global killer pandemic. Facing up to an extended period away from music, inspiration came from the unlikeliest of sources. "Yeah, I have to thank Kanye West for this…" begins Tom as we catch up with him over Zoom, laughing as he delivers perhaps one of the most unexpected things you will hear all year.
MUSIC
NME

Tom Morello hails Zack de la Rocha as “the greatest frontman of all time”

Has hailed Zack de la Rocha as “the greatest frontman of all time” in a new interview. The guitarist praised his Rage Against The Machine bandmate during a recent edition of Revolver‘s Fan First podcast, which was released last week (October 11). “In my opinion, [Zack is] the greatest frontman...
MUSIC
cincinnatimagazine.com

Carriers Band Member Cory Pavlinac Goes Solo for New Project

The full-length effort of singer-songwriter Cory Pavlinac, going under the moniker ZOO, has been years in the making. Pavlinac first began working on No Man’s Land shortly after he released his debut solo EP (his first ZOO project), Tree of Knowledge, in 2015. In between performing with the Cincinnati band Carriers and balancing life as a husband and father, the album came together bit by bit.
CINCINNATI, OH
country1037fm.com

Adele’s Dream Duet Partner: Chris Stapleton

Adele recently did an interview of 73 questions with Vogue magazine and ended up doing like 95 questions instead. One of the last questions was “Who would be your dream duet partner? to which she replied, “Chris Stapleton, Whoa.”. While she didn’t elaborate on the would-be duet, her answer was...
MUSIC
Revolver

Nova Twins: Hear Tom Morello-Approved Duo's New Rager "Antagonist"

When , Bring Me the Horizon and Fever 333 are actively championing your band, you know you're doing something right. And in the case of U.K. duo Nova Twins, they definitely are — making brash, funky, heavy rock that evokes the likes of Rage Against the Machine and Pharrell Williams' band N.E.R.D, while using their platform to smash down barriers. Furthermore, the unabashedly "unique" twosome are the new flagship artists of Marshall Amplification, and their latest single puts the famous amps to good use. Blast the raucous "Antagonist" (released via Marshall Records) above via YouTube.
MUSIC

