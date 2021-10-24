CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx’s New Book Tops Amazon Chart

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Sixx's fourth book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, claims the top spot on Amazon's rock music books chart, as well as in...

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 1

Ultimate Classic Rock

Nikki Sixx’s Wife Didn’t Know He Was a Criminal

Nikki Sixx said his wife discovered his criminal past only after she read parts of his new memoir. In The First 21, the Motley Crue member tells of his upbringing and recounts moments of hustling. Those include selling candy to other kids at inflated prices, stealing a guitar from a music shop and being fired after selling stain guard to carpet-store customers that was actually just water.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘How I Became Nikki Sixx:’ Motley Crue Star’s New Memoir Debuts at Top of Bestsellers List

Rock and roll icon Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his latest book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. The new memoir was released October 19th and quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s rock music books chart. As of this writing, it still occupies the top spot, and is also in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart. Amazon Buy: The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx $20.35 While Sixx has written three other books before, including 2007’s gripping The Heroin Diaries, the new book offers a glimpse into his early years, pre-fame with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
State
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Nikki Sixx Reflects on Life Growing up in Twin Falls in New YouTube Video

If you live in Southern Idaho, you probably know that Nikki Sixx of the rock band Mötley Crüe grew up in the Magic Valley. He's one of our claims to fame and makes us cool by association. But in a new video, he talks about his childhood here and he shares some information I didn't know about, and that conflicts with what I thought I knew about the rocker.
TWIN FALLS, ID
sidestagemagazine.com

New Nikki Sixx Memoir “The First 21” Out Today, Ahead of Sixx:A.M. “HITS” Album This Friday

Nikki Sixx is one of the most respected and recognizable icons in the music industry. As the founder of Mötley Crüe who is now in his twenty-first year of sobriety, Sixx is incredibly passionate about his craft and wonderfully open about his life in rock and roll, and as a person of the world. In THE FIRST 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx (Hachette Books; 10/19/21; $30; ISBN: 9780306923708), Nikki Sixx tells the inspirational story of his first 21 years.
MUSIC
Jonesboro Sun

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years

NEW YORK — Before he was a heavy metal icon, he sold lightbulbs. Before he shouted at the devil, he shouted at his mom. Before he was Nikki Sixx, he was Franklin Feranna. The Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist looks back at his formative years in his new autobiography “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” revealing family secrets and the origins of his drive to succeed.
MUSIC
Person
Nikki Sixx
thebrag.com

The honest new memoir from Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx is already an Amazon bestseller

Mötley Crüe legend Nikki Sixx has topped the Amazon bestsellers list with his new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx. Released on October 19th, the memoir quickly rose to the top position on Amazon’s rock music books chart, as reported by Rolling Stone. At the time of writing, it’s maintained that position, and also remains in the Top 40 of Amazon’s overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX's First Girlfriend Had No Idea He Ended Up Playing With MÖTLEY CRÜE

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", his new book which looks back at his formative years beginning with his birth in 1958 as Franklin Carlton Feranna to the date in 1980 — before the band was formed — when he legally rechristened himself Nikki Sixx. Written with Alex Abramovich, the new memoir was released October 19 and quickly shot to No. 1 on Amazon's rock music books chart. It is also in the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Would Love To' Make Some New Music With MÖTLEY CRÜE

Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if there are plans for additional CRÜE dates beyond next summer's shows, the 62-year-old bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're gonna tour next year, and that's gonna take us from June 19th to sometime in September. And then winter sets in, and we're in America, so there's nowhere else to play — unless we can go to other countries where it's summertime or spring or fall there. But what's gonna happen with COVID? So I don't know right now. I do know what's happening in America. I don't know what's going on in Europe or South America or Mexico [or] Australia [or] New Zealand."
MUSIC
97 Rock

Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Started Taking Bass Lessons Again

Motley Crue bassist Nicki Sixx recently started taking bass lessons again amid a practice regimen that included guitar and vocal instruction. As a result, Sixx, a longtime pick player, started playing the bass guitar with his fingers for the first time. The fresh approach undergirds Motley Crue's 2019 songs such as "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" and "Crash and Burn" from that year's Netflix biopic about the band, The Dirt.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Nikki Sixx says it’s ‘irresponsible’ for bands to go up on stage ‘tired with a beer belly’

Nikki Sixx has revealed how he keeps fighting fit while preparing for shows, saying “health and exercise has become such a part of my life.”. The Mötley Crüe rocker detailed his fitness routine with Fit N Lean for their A Conversation With series, saying, “My family is naturally, a lot of them, overweight. I’m 195 pounds, six one. When I go into full cardio and light, medium weight, I’ll go down to about 185, but actually put a little bit of weight on.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

M?tley Cr?e’s Nikki Sixx Still Loving The Group Dynamic

Despite all the acclaim he's received as both the leader of SIXX A.M. and for his new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, Nikki Sixx told us that being a bassist — and more importantly, being Mötley Crüe's bassist — is still the thrill of a lifetime.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx took bass, guitar and vocal lessons during lockdown

It's never too late to learn more – not even after you've had a key part in selling more than 100 million albums. Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx isn't shy about letting the world know he took bass guitar lessons during lockdown to enhance his playing, and while he was at it he took guitar and vocal tuition too.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Nikki Sixx Offers Update on Vince Neil After Mötley Crüe Singer’s Stage Fall

Members of Mötley Crüe had a rough go of it last week, with both drummer Tommy Lee and singer Vince Neil sustaining separate slip-and-fall incidents. While the only collateral damage of Lee’s mishap was some wet clothes, Neil’s, which took place mid-show with his solo band (video), resulted in some broken ribs, a trip to the hospital and doctor-mandated down time.
MUSIC

