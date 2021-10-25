Hey Guys, What’s The Stupidest Thing You’ve Done?

When I was 7 years old, we were at the store. I was with my sister, who was 9 years old. Mom asked us to get some items for her and said where she would be and told us to stay together. Sister got her item, waited until I got mine, then she said she would race me to the dairy isle where our mom was. She ran off before I could even say a word or do anything. I didn't know where the dairy isle was. I was scared, and I sat down on a bench and cried. A kind woman saw me crying and took me to costumer services. They helped me find my mom.

MILK ・ 5 DAYS AGO