Mercer County, WV

Moonshine distiller competing again

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago
Dustin Croy of Lerona poses in his garage in Athens in this file photo. Croy, who won a contest in 2020 while competing on ‘Moonshiners: Master Distiller,’ will once again appear on the show this fall. File photo

LERONA – A Mercer County moonshine distiller who won a contest in 2020 while competing on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” will appear on the show again this fall.

Back in March 2020, Dustin Croy of Lerona won the “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” episode “Rum Conundrum” with his signature Cowboy’s Banana Rum recipe. Winning first place put his creation on sale at the Sugarlands Distilling Company in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Cowboy’s Banana Rum was produced as a limited run of 750 gallons.

And all 750 gallons were sold within three weeks, Croy said. Even though this limited run has been sold out, people who want to try it could be getting another chance.

“I’m in talks right now with another company in Tennessee to start making it,” he said. “They’re talking about picking up Banana Rum for a two-year contract.”

Now Croy will be competing on a new episode of the show.

“We’re done with the filming and everything,” he said, adding that this competition, during which he went up against two other distillers, was different from the last time he appeared on the show.

“It was a two-part competition,” he recalled. “We did two separate runs and the first one was a straight, clear corn liquor. and the second one was a flavored liquor. Mine was Honey Crisp. It was a fun competition, and I was with some good people.”

Croy could not reveal who won this competition, but said this time the winner will receive a prize instead of a limited run of their moonshine.

The producers didn’t give the contestants a date when the episode will air, but it should be this fall during season three, Croy said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

