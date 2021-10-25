CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden ‘positive’ on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he feels “very positive about reaching a deal on his big domestic policy bill. Biden spoke briefly to reporters...

keyt.com

WVNews

Manchin says $1.75 trillion reconciliation process is 'recipe for economic crisis,' urges passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a short press briefing Monday afternoon called for a House vote on the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and criticized some progressive Democrats’ threats to vote down the legislation if a $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill is not completed as “not how the United States Congress should operate.”
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
WTRF- 7News

Manchin says “time to vote” on bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden’s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support […]
The Independent

Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden's big package

Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday it's “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, dashing hopes for swift resolution as he wavered over President Joe Biden s broader $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement comes as Democrats want a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats to quit holding “hostage” the slimmer public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package. "Enough is enough,"...
Ohio Capital Journal

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
