GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls defend ascending channel pivotal support, at least for now

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors prompted some follow-through selling around GBP/USD on Friday. Diminishing offset for an imminent BoE rate hike, fresh Brexit jitters undermined the sterling. Sustained USD selling, reports of a Brexit compromise helped the pair to gain traction on Monday. The GBP/USD pair extended its rejection slide...

FXStreet.com

GBP/USD stalls at hourly support in a weak US dollar environment

GBP/USD is holding in a consolidation zone in New York trade, little changed as investors await the BoE. Traders await the next impetus and weigh Brexit risk and US fundamentals. GBP/USD is down some 0.15% on the day so far after travelling from a high of 1.3693 to a low...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls step up and defend key territory

EUR/USD finds its footing in preparation for the big events ahead this week. The US dollar has given back a significant portion of Friday's bid as markets get set for the Fed. EUR/USD recovered the end of month drop on Monday, rising from a low of 1.1546 to a fresh high of 1.1608 on the day as the greenback gives back a significant portion of Friday's bid. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is higher by some 0.37% as the focus switched from US data to the mid-week US Federal Reserve interest rate meeting.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles to defend 114.00 on anxious markets, BOJ minutes

USD/JPY eases from fortnight top to probe a two-day uptrend. Risk appetite sours amid pre-central bank moves, mixed catalysts. BOJ minutes confirm policymakers’ readiness to take additional easing measures if covid-led hardships escalate. Chatters over monetary policy, inflation remain hot ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision. USD/JPY seesaws around 114.00, following...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels. France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting. BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation. Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar. GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3650, down 0.09% intraday heading into...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates losses below 1.2400 as oil retreats to $83.00

USD/CAD picks up bids to recover Monday’s losses, stays around four-month low since October 15. WTI eases amid cautious market sentiment ahead of the key central bank events. Inflation expectations trouble Fed hawks, stimulus hopes, US/Canada data came out mixed for October. Canada Building Permits, API Weekly Crude Oil Stock...
FXStreet.com

RBA in Focus: AUD/USD holds 0.7500 - Melbourne Cup Day

USD/DXY Eases, Euro Rebounds, Asian/EMFX Close Mixed. Summary: The Australian Dollar held above the 0.7500 mark (0.7517) ahead of today’s RBA monetary policy meeting and rate announcement (Sydney, 2.30 pm). The Australian central bank is the first among two other major central banks (Federal Reserve and the Bank of England) that meet on interest rates this week. While the RBA said it won’t increase interest rates until 2024, many analysts and traders have challenged that contention.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.1600

EUR/USD fades the initial uptick to the 1.1615 area. German, EMU final Manufacturing PMI recedes further. German 1oy Bund yields reverse the recent uptrend. After an ephemeral move to levels past the 1.1600 barrier, EUR/USD has now returned to the 1.1590 region amidst the generalized lack of clear direction in the global markets.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1598. Euro's stronger-than-expected rebound from Friday's 2-week low of 1.1535 to 1.1609 Mon on broad-based usd's retreat signals choppy trading above October's 14-month 1.1525 bottom may continue, as long a previous res at 1.1625 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1580/83 signals recovery over and heads back towards 1.1535.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Look for Support

The British pound fell a bit on Monday to test the 1.3650 level. This is an area that has been important numerous times in the past, so it's not a huge surprise to see that the market would be attracted to this level again. At this point, if buyers step back in, it is likely that the 1.37 level above could be a bit of a target, and if we break above there it is likely that we could go looking towards the highs of the last couple of weeks. Obviously, there is a significant amount of resistance near the 1.3850 level, so it is not until we break above there that I think you get a bit of an “all clear” on the idea of holding onto this position.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD: Key Support Nearby At 1.3650

GBP/USD started a downside correction from 1.3830. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.3750 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is still trading above the 1.1525 support zone. The US ISM Manufacturing Index declined from 61.1 to 60.8 in Oct 2021. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Recovery to remain limited ahead of Fed meeting

EUR/USD has staged a technical correction early Tuesday. Bulls might struggle to lift EUR/USD above 1.1630 resistance. The pair is likely to continue to fluctuate between technical levels. EUR/USD has managed to recover after whipsawing to fresh 2021 lows in a move that seems more a technical correction rather than...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD extends the week’s rebound amid cautious optimism. Downbeat US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes favor bulls amid a quiet session. Second readings of the EU, German PMIs may entertain traders before Wednesday’s Fed verdict. EUR/USD refreshes intraday top beyond 1.1600 ahead of Tuesday’s European session amid mixed concerns. Even so,...
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slipping below Monday's close ahead of RBA

Gold struggles to extend Monday’s rebound near short-term resistance line. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key central bank events. Inflation concerns remain elevated despite recently mixed clues, Sino-American trade deal, US stimulus favored buyers of late. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) has started to drift away to the downside from the...
FXStreet.com

Markets remain fairly confident

Markets took a constructive start for the new week/month yesterday. The US majors (Dow, S&P, Nasdaq) closed at record levels. The EuroStoxx 50 set a new cycle top. Positive earnings are part of the story. Markets remain fairly confident that central bankers will be able to strike a good balance between addressing the inflation acceleration without killing growth, with the Fed, the BoE and several smaller CB’s holding key policy meetings later this week. The US manufacturing ISM also provided some comfort. The headline index declined only marginally from 61.1 to 60.8. Supply disruptions still complicate production. Prices paid remained at a very elevated level (85.7). Orders eased, but production growth remained at a high level (59.3) while job creation improved (52.0 from 50.2) despite a persistent mismatch between supply and demand for labour. At the end of the day, US yields changed less than one basis point for the 2y/10y sector. The 30y yield rose 2.5 bps. This apparent calm masked a sharp rise in real yields (10y +7.75 bps) and a more or less similar decline in inflation expectations. The German yield curve steepened (-2.4 bps 2y vs +3.2 bps for the 30y). Swings in real yields/inflation expectations were more modest than in the US. Still, the German 10y real yield stays well north of -2% (-1.97% vs a low near -2.21% last week). The dollar yesterday showed a rather ‘inconsistent’ pattern. The rise in US real yields didn’t help the US currency. Also the impact from a constructive risk sentiment was not that straight forward. EUR/USD regained modest ground after Friday’s battering (close 1.1606). USD/JPY couldn’t hold on to intraday gains and closed little changed at 114. Sterling lost further ground, especially against the euro as markets ponder the pace and timing of BoE interest rate hikes (close 0.849).
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar retreats modestly, investors move to sidelines ahead of key events

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 2:. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment made it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength at the start of the week but the currency’s losses against its major rivals remained relatively limited ahead of key central bank events. IHS Markit’s final revision to October Manufacturing PMI for the euro area and Germany will be featured in the European docket ahead of the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data from the US. With European investors returning on Tuesday, investors will keep a close eye on the short-term bond yields and the flattening of the yield curves in major economies.
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After forming a new consolidation range and breaking 1.1577 to the upside, EURUSD is still correcting towards 1.1612. Later, the market may fall to break 1.1533 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1490. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After forming a new consolidation rang...
