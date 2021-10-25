NE Ga notes: deadline day at UGA, gift for Piedmont University

UGA Arch

Today is a deadline day at UGA: it is the last day for University of Georgia students to withdraw from their fall semester classes.

There is an evening meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission, a 7 o’clock session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

Piedmont University gets a $25 thousand gift from the Georgia Power Company. Piedmont, with campuses in Demorest and Athens, plans to use the money for an educational center and artists’ retreat in the mountains of northeast Georgia.

Madison County Commissioners meet this evening, 6 o’clock at the Madison County Government Complex in Danielsville.

