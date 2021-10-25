CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office

By SOPHENG CHEANG
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Lawmakers in Cambodia on Monday approved an amendment to the constitution barring Cambodians with dual citizenship from holding high government office, a move initiated by Prime Minister Hun Sen and directed at prominent opposition politicians. The government says the measure is meant to show...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defence zone

TAIPEI (Oct 31): Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dual Citizenship#Al Jazeera#Ap#Cambodians#The Supreme Court#European#Cypriot#French#Parliament#Western
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator on visit to Myanmar

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson has arrived in Myanmar on a "private humanitarian mission", his organisation said, as the country enters nine months under a junta that has detained a US journalist. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Unable to quell dissent, security forces have launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group. Former UN ambassador Richardson will "discuss... humanitarian delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies, and other public health needs," his organisation, the Richardson Center, said in a statement announcing his departure on Sunday. The statement did not mention whether Richardson would raise the case of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
The Independent

Closed trial of ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi continues

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified in court for a second time Monday, addressing charges that she violated coronavirus pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.A person with knowledge of the proceedings said she denied breaking the restrictions when she waved to a campaign convoy for her National League for Democracy party in front of her house in Naypyitaw, the capital.She was questioned both by her lawyers and by prosecutors after giving her account, said the source, who could provide no additional details and spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of angering the authorities by providing...
POLITICS
The Independent

US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs."Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said. “While this is not an effort sponsored by, or on behalf of, the United States government, we hope his...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Japan opposition leader resigns after dismal election results

The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. Yukio Edano -- who has headed Japan's leading opposition faction, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, since its founding in 2017 -- apologised for the poor electoral showing, in which the party lost 14 seats, down to 96. He said Tuesday he would step down in response. "We were able to create a structure offering political options, but the results mean that many of our deserving members are not returning and the number of seats we hold will decline," he said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi nears closing arguments: source

A Myanmar junta court will this month hear closing arguments in Aung San Suu Kyi's incitement trial, a source said Tuesday, as it begins to wrap up proceedings that could jail the Nobel laureate for decades. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Suu Kyi's government in a February coup, sparking huge protests which met a bloody crackdown. Suu Kyi, 76, went on trial in June, and testified for the first time last week on charges of inciting dissent against the military. Media have been barred from attending proceedings at the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and the junta recently banned her legal team from speaking to reporters.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy