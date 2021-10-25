CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Guys, What Is The Most Annoying Thing About Your Sibling?

 8 days ago

Juliane Liebermann/Unsplash

Feel free to rant, I need to know I'm not the only one who wants to throw their sibling off the face of the Earth.

42 year old brother, who I adore!
Stubbornness was invented by him.
Stays married to his wife, just to prove me wrong, when I told him 10 years ago, she is devilish.
He is depressed, pretends to be happy, though!
I guess she is the winner...
The lectures about all the things I'm apparently doing wrong. Those include raising my children, yard care, my home is never clean enough for her, I should have done things this way and not that way. Etc. This coming from a person who was heavily in to drugs when her children is small, has been arrested over 20 times (currently serving time), and who lied about storing our mother's wedding ring and our father's Tennessee Rose Gretsch, which were sold for something to put up her nose. My parents are gone and I no longer have their favourite possessions. She was in prison when they passed then she stole what they absolutely loved just to do the very thing that she had served time for. I know that it's mostly just addiction that is making her do these things but it's still so frustratingly heart breaking.
I have a little sister and it’s always my fault for everything. Echo did this, Echo did that. She never takes the rap for what she does. It pisses me the f**k off.
I have a 15 year old sister. I love her to the moon and back, but I can't figure her out completely. She has anxiety and OCD, I believe, or just anxiety. I don't know. She also has trust issues (that's completely my fault, though). I've been trying to talk to her more, which has helped a bit. But I can't wrap my brain around her. Sometimes she is just like me, sometimes she seems like some beautiful elf or alien. It's hard to figure her out, and I get frustrated. She's also someone who will pop up 3 seconds after you finish eating and yell at you for not putting your plate away yet. She has no chill. She can go from cracking jokes to looking like she'll rip out your heart and feed it to you in about 30 seconds. And for Heaven's sake, DON'T SING ANY SONGS FROM THE CRANBERRIES WHILE AROUND HER!!!
The constant threats and the fact that even though I'm probably the favorite, he's the baby and can do no wrong. I carry him, and he abuses me.
My little sister lies about everything. Even small things that don't matter whatsoever. It's so annoying especially when I can prove her wrong and she says I'm wrong, then gets me in trouble for not believing her. It's not like it affects me all that much, but I hate liars and she always, always lies and will not stop. I kind of just want to punch some sense into her sometimes! UGH!
That my brother is a political bully.
My sis? Why, she isn’t annoying at all because I’m the annoying one. She probably should answer this question - and will need to know maximum word count.
I'm 13 and my brother is 3 and everything he breaks is MY fault unless my mom sees that he did it and also every morning around 2 he comes to my bed. And it's not like he's quiet.
Sister is bi polar AF. Beat the hell out of me 13 years ago. Still hasn’t apologized and has managed to manipulate other family into thinking she did nothing wrong. Pisses me TF off.
My brother will grab tissues from the trash and then go on the bed to eat it. We have to make him drop it though. Also another thing is that he tries to rip our arms off our sockets. Basically he pulls.

