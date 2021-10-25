CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Top 10 trending phones of week 42

gsmarena.com
 8 days ago

Dudenoway, 25 Oct 2021And value for money champs...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Android 101: how to free up space on your phone

It can happen all too easily, especially if you’ve got an Android phone with less than 128GB of storage: one day, you try to install a cool new game or an intriguing new app, and you can’t. You’ve run out of space. Don’t panic. If you’re not ready to buy...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now to save money

Apple wants your iPhone to be connected 24/7, and it has put a whole bunch of features into iOS that do that. Problem with this is, these settings can put a serious dent in your cellular data plan, which either means that you end up being kicked to a lower-speed tier by your provider, or you pay extra fees.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A12
gsmarena.com

CIRP: Apple tops user loyalty chart in the US

Apple has always enjoyed a strong position in the United States - and the latest report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed over 90% of iPhone users remain loyal to the brand. For comparison, under 70% of Samsung users purchase a new phone from the same company. CIRP pointed...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to have the brightest screen yet

Those specs are already available on the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and with 6000mah battery. https... That phone is ugly nasty looking with too much curves and back panel with weird shape. I love the boxy sexy slick stylish Note20ultra design, flat rectangular with sharp edges. The camera is crap.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
gsmarena.com

JioPhone Next unveiled, will start at INR 1,999 via installment plans

Lol. if you able to access gsmarena and post the comments here...then this phone is definitely... People in this segment don't care about Google. They don't like to pay EMI. They just buy a phone upfront and that too from a local retailer. Or somebody else buy for them. Rating0...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme Q3T extensively leaked by China Telecom

A new Realme smartphone was listed on China Telecom’s page for certified devices, and it is called Q3T. However, after further investigation, it appears to be the Realme Q3s with a new name, likely to sound exclusive to the carrier. It has the same Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8/256 GB memory...
CELL PHONES
SPY

10 Tech Deals Under $25: Get WiFi Extenders, Mini Security Cameras, Phone Mounts

With the holidays right around the corner, major price drops are starting to happen on various products in preparation for the Christmas season. Today, we’re sharing with you some amazing lightning deals on tech products that you’re sure to need and love. From charging stations, power strips, and lightning cords to security cameras, portable radios, and Bluetooth speakers, this list has a little bit of everything to make your life a little simpler. And the best part is that they’re all under $25 and easy to add-to-cart and purchase on Amazon. Buy one or a few for yourself, or pick something up...
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Apple and Samsung phones depreciate the least after one year

"I wanted better camera" Oh I see. Should've got the MI 11 Ultra then... I don't want Android. It's not for me, i have Samsung Android as my workphone and i'm not feeling it, i just like iOS so much more. Also that Xiaomi phone is just way too big for my taste, you see i have 13 Pro not 13 Pro Max ;)
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll: is there a market for professional phones like the Sony Xperia Pro-I?

They don't ridicule Sony for doing something different. They ridicule them for using th... now, this is dumbo. you need to realize that sony's software design isn't meant to be like others. Almost all device makers use funny gimmicky stuff In camera space and sony on the other hand don't. Theirs is practicality, go into the camera app and bring out the best out of the camera potential. simple.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple sacrifices new iPads to boost iPhone 13 production

-Trix-, 15 minutes ago"when there are phones that have outperformed already those features" Name one? :D "Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Display review: Simply stunning" https://www.dxomark.com/apple-iphone-13-pro-max-display-review-simply-stunning/. No other phone got even close to the score 13 Pro Max screen got. "An overall score of 99 catapults the Apple iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Our vivo X70 Pro+ video review is out

Bhaiwah, 3 hours agoNo discount was given in India for X60 Pro even after launch of X70 pro. You should have bought Vivo X60. Equivalent phone. I guess all three phones in Vivo X60 Pro series had discounts in all channels. Upto 15K. Vivo X60 was available at 25-28K in Mumbai in offline shops.
CELL PHONES
pocketgamer.com

Top 25 best console and PC conversions for Android phones and tablets

Originality is very important to us here on PG, but a healthy library of good quality ports is essential to the health of any gaming platform. Especially so on mobile, where having access to the best and most beloved games in the world on your Android phone or tablet is a massive bonus. If it's at all possible to get a classic game on Android, we're all for it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy