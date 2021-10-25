Top 10 trending phones of week 42

With the holidays right around the corner, major price drops are starting to happen on various products in preparation for the Christmas season. Today, we’re sharing with you some amazing lightning deals on tech products that you’re sure to need and love. From charging stations, power strips, and lightning cords to security cameras, portable radios, and Bluetooth speakers, this list has a little bit of everything to make your life a little simpler. And the best part is that they’re all under $25 and easy to add-to-cart and purchase on Amazon. Buy one or a few for yourself, or pick something up...

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO