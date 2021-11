WARREN — "Brass Transit — The Musical Legacy of Chicago" will perform at Robins Theatre at 8 p.m. May 14. Tickets, ranging in price from $15 to $35 plus applicable fees, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday here and at the Robins Theatre Box Office, 160 E Market St. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO