According to available statistics, the plastics industry in Taiwan is home to around 7,000 companies, 70% of which are engaged in exports and constitute the main foreign exchange contributors to the region's economy. Special functional films for equipment used in the global electronic information industry and for medical devices as well as functional materials for environmentally friendly clothing are all made in Taiwan, and are also key foreign exchange contributors. However, in order to address issues including environmental sustainability globally and talent shortages that challenge the future development of the island's plastics industry, the industry is actively undertaking a sector-wide transformation.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO