Multiple families without a home after Fayetteville apartment fire

LENOIR, N.C. — A man and woman are dead and an infant is hospitalized following a shooting at a North Carolina home on Monday, police said. The Lenoir Police Department said in a news release that officers were sent to a home at around noon, and when they arrived, they found two adults and an infant with gunshot wounds. The officers called emergency medical personnel for help and performed life-saving measures, police said.

LENOIR, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO