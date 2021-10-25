CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Huarache "Liverpool"

Cover picture for the articleFor its latest connection to the world of soccer, is now readying a collaboration with Liverpool F.C. to celebrate the club’s iconic colors. Centered around a mix of white, red, yellow...

Preview of the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh has a penchant for taking a classic or Jordan Brand silhouette and flipping its appearance in a way that still keeps the elements of its iconic heritage but shows off his unique design language. And just before his forthcoming Air Jordan 2 collaborations with pre-crumbled midsoles make their way into the market, the streetwear/luxury designer is already previewing more of what’s to come, one of the pieces being the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid.
The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
The Nike Air Max Plus Recolors Its Gradient With Yellow And Teal

Following a duo of “AMRC” entries, the Nike Air Max Plus is changing up its gradient, swapping out the usual “Sunset” tones for a mix of yellow and teal. The two shades dress the TPU cage of the shoe, gradating ever-so-subtly as they meet in the middle of each bar. Behind, the hexagon-patterned synthetic is clad in a dark black, allowing both the aforementioned and the silver-filled, yellow-outlined Swoosh to stand out. Below, the mudguard and parts of the midsole are similarly bereft of color, while the plate deviates in complement to the palette’s louder hues.
Nike Is Reportedly Bringing Back Penny Hardaway’s First Signature Shoe

Two beloved Nike Air Max Penny 1 styles appear to be making a comeback in 2022. Instagram users @Bubblekoppe and @zSneakerheadz shared release details this week revealing that NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh is returning next year. Given its far-out drop date, images of the forthcoming releases have yet to surface but the sneaker leak social media accounts confirmed on the caption that the shoe will return in the “White/Varsity Royal/Black” and “Black/Varsity Royal/White” colorways, which match up with the shoe’s iconic “Home” and “Orlando” makeups. The aforementioned account also shared images of the previous Air Max...
The Kids Receive Their Own White-Dressed Nike Air More Uptempo

Since its return, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gradually become the go-to kids shoe. GS, PS, and TD pairs are no longer few and far between, appearing in rather classic colorways like “Wheat” and “Olympic.” Here, the brand is further adding to the roster, dressing up the aforementioned sizes in a white-dominant arrangement.
Winter is Coming: Nike Air Huarache unveils icy blue colorway

Snow is starting to fall in some parts of the country which means winter is just around the corner. Nike appears to be getting into the winter wonderland vibe as they recently unveiled the icy blue colorway for the iconic Nike Air Huarache. The shoe features a light blue “ice”...
Patta x Nike Dress the Air Max 1 in "Night Maroon"

Following their “Monarch” colorway earlier this month, Nike and Patta are back with another iteration of their collaborative Air Max 1. Similar to its predecessor, the silhouette’s upper features a wavy design along the laterals. Meanwhile, the overlays, toe boxes, Swooshes, mudguards, laces and tongues are dressed in “Night Maroon.” Providing balance are the gray mesh layers beneath the magenta hues, as well as the interior lining and first set of lace loops covered in orange. Rounding off the sneakers are Patta’s branding on the tongues, the off-white midsoles and eggplant purple outsoles.
Official Images Of The Nike Kyrie 8 N7

Kyrie Irving’s never been one to shy away from what he feels is true to himself. While we applaud anyone of Kyrie’s status and stature for sticking up for what one feels is right, the 2021 offseason has undoubtedly been a rocky one for the Nets star. Aside from his stance of vaccinations and his potential absence from the entire 2021-2022 season, he stirred up a lot of controversy and criticism for openly deriding his own upcoming signature shoe – the Nike Kyrie 8. Claiming to have no involvement with the design or marketing of his upcoming shoe, Kyrie dragged his own product, only to issue a PR-friendly follow-up statement days later.
The 'Home' Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Finally Returning

Through years of Penny Hardaway’s retro sneaker releases, one question has remained: when will Nike bring back the original “Home” colorway of the Air Max Penny 1? As of now, the elusive sneaker only exists in its original form, which was released in 1996 and is almost impossible to wear in its 25-year condition. That will reportedly change sometime next year.
The Ubiquitous Nike Air Huarache Returns In A Simple “Off Noir”

Remember that period in time when the Air Huarache was the single most popular sneaker on the planet? We’re not talking about the 1991 era when it first came out, although the running shoe was fairly popular then. Specifically, we’re looking at the 2012-2014 era when comfortable, slip-on shoes were beginning to dominate the scene and new designs were simply not necessary considering the existence of this Tinker Hatfield classic. Nike Huaraches were once among the most sought-after sneakers by collectors due to its scarcity in the early 2000s. A decade later, Nike opened the floodgates on the Huarache and you know you’ve made it when Zara and H&M rip you off.
Official Images Of The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua”

Having set the stage in “Monarch,” Patta and Nike are soon to expand the lineage of their recently released Air Max 1. Lensed through the same “Waves” theme, the upcoming “Noise Aqua” colorway provides a much cooler alternative that still retains the original’s look and feel. Unlike its purple-dressed counterpart,...
Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ship Shoes Elevate Auction Record

Marketers, designers, and sneakerheads have helped elevate shoe collecting to high art. This past Sunday, one of the industry’s masterpieces sold for upwards of $1.4 million. White and red leather Nike Air Ships, Michael Jordan’s earliest game-worn professional high-tops to surface at market, sold for $1,472,000 at a luxury sale...
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk High "Moon Fossil"

Following surfaced images of the Dunk High in “University Red,” new images of a “Moon Fossil” colorway could be added to the Fall/Winter season lineup. Dressed in a black leather base outfitting the toe boxes, quarters and ankle collars, a mushroom brown hue wraps around the pair from the mudguards to the eyestays, heel overlays and main Swooshes on the laterals. The earthy hue continues onto the laces and branding over a black nylon tongue with the padded mesh interiors constructed in the same shade. A white midsole slips under the uppers with a brown rubber outsole sealing in the final two-toned look.
Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Siempre Familia”

Is honoring the traditions of Mexican culture yet again this year with a special footwear and apparel assemblage dedicated to the annual celebrations of Día De Muertos. For this new collection, the Swoosh has manufactured special “Siempre Familia” colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the former of which has now been revealed through official imagery.
Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner "Vermillion"

Following an early look, we now have an official look at the YEEZY Foam Runner “Vermillion.”. Serving as Kanye West‘s continued connection to the “Red October” colorway, the slip-on footwear style expresses a tonal bright and bold red look. The one-piece sculpted design is crafted with lightweight EVA and defined by dynamic lines and cut oval airflow cutouts. Rounding up the design of the shoe are treaded soles at the bottom of the innovative footwear style.
Nike Drizzles “Strawberry Sundae” Flavor Onto The Air Huarache

As its 30th anniversary comes to a close, the Nike Air Huarache continues to appear in non-original styles. The latest?: A kid’s-exclusive “Strawberry Sundae” proposition. Predominantly clad in an off-white tone, spring-appropriate shades of yellow and pink take over much of the sneaker’s neoprene construction. Rubber components around the heel,...
"Home" Nike Air Max Penny 1 Reportedly Rereleasing In 2022

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Home" colorway dropped originally back in 1996, and since then, has been limited to just the one-time exclusive retro release. However after 25 years, the long wait for its next eventual drop seems to finally be over, as the retro sneaker will reportedly be rereleased at some point in 2022.
Nike Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green” Official Release Information

What We’re Saying: The Nike Air Jordan 3 will soon come dressed one of Jordan Brand’s most popular colors of the past few years: Pine Green. The colorway was previously seen on multiple versions of the Air Jordan 1 and the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low. Now, the Air Jordan...
Closer Look at the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Foamposite One in White

Has a laundry list of footwear collaborators that it tends to consistently tap every year, and one of those is COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. Earlier this year, the two joined forces on the niche Air Carnivore silhouette, and now both parties are aligning again this Fall to push out a two-pronged capsule atop the iconic Nike Air Foamposite One. CDG certainly isn’t the first imprint to collaboration on this retro basketball sneaker, but one can argue that they took its design presentation to a whole other level by reimagining its upper.
The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In An Industrial-Esque Colorway

With every design, there’s a number of comparisons one can make. This happens far more often with Nike releases, though, as the brand often references things far outside the realm of athletics. And this Air Max 90, while simple at a glance, will likely bring to mind different things for different people.
