Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Huarache "Liverpool"

Following their “Monarch” colorway earlier this month, Nike and Patta are back with another iteration of their collaborative Air Max 1. Similar to its predecessor, the silhouette’s upper features a wavy design along the laterals. Meanwhile, the overlays, toe boxes, Swooshes, mudguards, laces and tongues are dressed in “Night Maroon.” Providing balance are the gray mesh layers beneath the magenta hues, as well as the interior lining and first set of lace loops covered in orange. Rounding off the sneakers are Patta’s branding on the tongues, the off-white midsoles and eggplant purple outsoles.
