CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Insulate Britain: Protesters block east London roads

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsulate Britain has targeted Canary Wharf in east London as it resumes its roadblock campaign after a pause. Demonstrators from the environmental group obstructed Limehouse Causeway at 08:20 BST. About 60 protesters have also targeted nearby Liverpool Street, Bishopsgate and Upper Thames Street. Police have arrested 52 people, dragging...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Motorists should be forced to drive slower than 10mph when Insulate Britain holds its roads protests, eco-zealots tell High Court

National Highways should reduce motorway speed limits to as low as 10mph when Insulate Britain protests on a carriageway, a member of the campaign group told the High Court. Dr Diana Warner, a member of the Extinction Rebellion offshoot and a retired GP, demanded that the roads agency work with protesters to 'ensure safety for everyone' amid its efforts to block traffic on major roads.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Insulate Britain: Motorway speed limits should be 10mph during our protests

National Highways should reduce motorway speed limits to as low as 10mph when Insulate Britain protests on a carriageway, a member of the campaign group told the High Court. Dr Diana Warner, a member of Extinction Rebellion offshoot, demanded that the roads agency work with protesters to “ensure safety for everyone” amid its efforts to block traffic on major roads.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Art Therapy: How UK's COVID memorial wall brought comfort

It can take between five and ten minutes to walk the heart-festooned memorial wall in London commemorating those who died from COVID-19 in the U.K — far longer if you pause every few steps to read the heartfelt messages of love that bereaved families and friends have overlaid the pink and red hearts with. Walking along the 8-foot-high Portland stone wall on the south side of the River Thames directly opposite the Houses of Parliament, is a somber experience, especially for those who lost someone and who think the British government could have done a lot more to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow: Boris Johnson admits G20 net zero plan is ‘too vague’ and warns progress is ‘not enough’

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today, with delegates continuing to arrive in Glasgow.World leaders, advisers and scientists will come together in the Scottish city tomorrow to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.G20 leaders have been accused of failing to beef up climate commitments after a statement issued was by the group pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 – the cut-off point for averting disaster, scientists say.It sets no date for phasing out the fossil fuel. There is also no deadline for ending fossil fuel subsidies, which have soared since the easing of the Covid pandemic.Speaking at the end of the G20 meeting in Rome, Boris Johnson admitted that the commitment was “too vague” and said the existing pledges were “not enough”. Read More Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by supporters as she arrives in GlasgowCop26: Activists heckle ‘hypocrite’ Alok Sharma at youth event over Cambo oilfieldCop26: UK has failed poorest nations on climate, chief government adviser warns
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ask an Insulate Britain activist anything about the climate group’s protests

Insulate Britain, the environmental activist group, has gathered attention over recent months following a series of high-profile protests blocking major roads.The group has become infamous for its “campaign of civil resistance”, which has seen its members blockade busy roads in and around the capital, from the M25 to Old Street roundabout, the Blackwall Tunnel and Wandsworth Bridge, to draw attention to perceived inaction and insincerity on green issues from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.The group has also not been deterred by court injunctions requested by transport secretary Grant Shapps that would prosecute any protestors blocking the M25.Although the group wasn’t deterred they...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly. Here are the key questions and answers.What has happened?The “red list” of countries from which hotel quarantine is mandatory for UK arrivals has been cut to zero from 4am on 1 November.It is the latest change in a swathe of new regulations, mainly about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” which have come into effect over the past four weeks.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Protest Riot#Bishopsgate#Insulate Britain
AFP

Acclaim for Thunberg as pre-COP protesters rally in Glasgow

Hundreds of activists rallied in Glasgow on Saturday to urge world leaders to act on climate change, in the biggest protests yet in the Scottish city ahead of the crucial COP26 summit.  More than 100 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are set to attend the summit, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change.   
PROTESTS
The Independent

Brexit news: New licences for French trawlers in bid to ease fishing row as DUP condemns bus attack

The government of Jersey has issued nearly 50 additional licences to French boats to fish in its waters, in an apparent effort to stave off threats of sanctions from Paris.It comes after Britain earlier threatened to sue France within 48 hours over fishing rights, with Lizz Truss, the foreign secretary, saying London “will not roll over” in the ongoing war of words with Paris.The 49 temporary permits issued by Jersey today come on top of 66 permanent licences awarded last week, bringing to 162 the total number of French vessels allowed to fish in the area post-Brexit. However, it...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26: Is Greta Thunberg attending the Glasgow summit and will she be protesting?

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of the global climate movement through her series of Fridays for Future school strikes, arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 - but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit.Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”.“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too...
PROTESTS
BBC

COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders will promise to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit's first major deal. Brazil - where stretches of the Amazon rainforest have been cut down - will be among the signatories on Tuesday. The pledge includes almost £14bn ($19.2bn) of public...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
BBC

Fishing row: France delays sanctions as talks over access continue

France will delay retaliatory measures against the UK while talks over post-Brexit fishing rights continue, Emmanuel Macron has said. Paris had threatened to block British fishing boats from its ports from midnight in a row over the licensing of French fishing boats. But the French president told reporters the sanctions...
WORLD
BBC

COP26: Scotland's young climate change activists in pictures

Thousands of activists and campaigners have converged on Glasgow this week as the COP26 climate change summit takes place. Over the past year, Glasgow photographer Andrew Crawley has taken portraits of 26 Scottish environmental activists and has been posting the images, along with some of their views, on his Instagram account @acawleyphoto.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

The Latest: Japan PM promises strong push for emission cuts

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to the U.N. climate summit saying his country will push strongly for emissions reductions. Talking to reporters before leaving for Glasgow on Tuesday, he said: “I hope to show to the international community Japan’s strong determination to achieve carbon neutrality (at home) by 2050 and realize zero emissions across Asia.”
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Walking stick of first Northern Ireland PM sells for £10,000 at auction

A walking stick once owned by Northern Ireland’s first prime minister has sold for £10,000 at an auction in Belfast.It comes in the year that Northern Ireland marks its centenary.Karl Bennett at Bloomfield Auctions described the aid once used by Sir James Craig as the “star lot” of Tuesday’s sale.The walking stick is made from blackthorn wood with a silver collar to commemorate Craig’s first public visit to Lurgan in 1925.While it had been expected to sell for between £4,000 and £5,000, significant interest in the item saw bidding in the room, online and by phone reach £10,000.The successful buyer...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy